Finding The Silver Lining

You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column Happily Ever After with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds, who will each week spotlight all the questions you've been asking since COVID-19 was added to the guest list!

Dear Shikima:

I'm over all the postponements and losing my wedding excitement. What can I do to keep positive?

Kathy

Dear Kathy:

I completely understand the loss of excitement you and many couples are facing. It's natural to feel disheartened after postponing your wedding. Try to stay positive by looking ahead to the future.

Ways to stay positive:

• Spend time together as a couple and lean on each other for support.

• Mark your would-have-been wedding date with a celebration for just the two of you.

• Choose to ditch the stress over the situation, which you truly have no control over. At a certain point, you just need to release your worry.

• Take comfort in the fact that you are not the only ones going through this.

• Focus on the purpose… getting married.

• Realise that you have more time to save money and be more efficient with your plans and desires.

Find a special way to mark the occasion and celebrate what would have been and will be.

Creative ways to celebrate your original wedding date:

• Exchange love letters on your original date. It's sure to spark some good emotions.

• If you were planning to serve a signature cocktail at your wedding, why not enjoy some with your fiancé?

• If you can, take a walk or drive by the place you first met or where your partner proposed. Reflect on your relationship.

• Privately, read your vows to each other.

• Have a date night in celebration of your original wedding day. Have your caterer prepare a meal for you both to enjoy.

Watch some wedding-themed movies. Here are some of my favourite wedding movies that will surely make you smile during these times.

1. The Wedding Planner

2. My Best Friend's Wedding

3. Bride Wars

4. Wedding Crashers

5. Sex & the City: The Movie

6. Crazy Rich Asians

Staying positive is not always an easy task, but choose to look on the bright side. Remember that sometimes Plan B works out better than Plan A.