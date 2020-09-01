Floral Trend Alert: Tropical Vibe
You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column 'Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds. Her focus this week: creating floral statements.
The lush tropical floral trend has been with us for a while now and continues to be big right now. Big, bold details combined with vibrancy and colour are now top of the wedding trends around the world.
Flowers that are internationally noted as being exotic and unusual grow naturally in our backyards and on the hillsides here in Jamaica. Our Government has been promoting Buy Jamaican, encouraging us to use what we grow. So why not do so with your wedding details as well? The foliage and floral colours can be easily sourced locally and adapted to suit your wedding design
Here are a few new and creative ways locally grown flowers are being used.
Tropical plants and flowers
Palms — The new statement floral! From lush tropical leaves to fanned dried palms, I've seen a variety of palm leaves featured in different aspects of weddings recently. Whether you're going for a fully tropical look or a bohemian-inspired theme, palms will do the trick.
They are fairly easy to work with to create an effortless yet impactful look. Put some long stems of palm in a tall vase to make a statement centrepiece; heliconia or monstera leaves are equally stunning.
The textural beauty of tropical greenery and the vibrant colours of tropical blooms such as ginger lilies, heliconia, birds of paradise, anthuriums and orchids, when combined or individually, instantly transforms a space.
Our lush landscapes around the island are the picture-perfect wedding screnery for an outdoor wedding.
Uses
Textural green bouquets
Table decoration and centrepieces
Backdrops
Place settings
Cake décor
Leaves for cool signage
Tip: Weddings flowers can be expensive but using locally grown flowers are a great way to save cost and stay on trend.
I love the idea of using lush greenery accented with bright and colourful flowers.
Find your favourite elements and infuse them into your special day!
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy