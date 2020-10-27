The proposal took place at the Hard Rock Cafe, Montego Bay, in the midst of a torrential downpour. It was Valentine's Day 2019. Many would deem the setting perfect with the rains upping the romance quotient. Scotia Investment Jamaica Limited Relationship Officer Aldan Sinclair had certainly not factored inclement weather into the equation. His focus was on asking, or rather removing his shirt to reveal his undershirt with the words 'Will You Marry Me?' emblazoned on it. The question was asked of King Pepper Products Limited lab technician Zahria Anson, who would say 'Yes!'

The two had known each other for 18 years. They both grew up in Clark's Town, Trelawny, were classmates at Clark's Town Primary School and worshipped at Clark's Town New Testament Church of God. Their involvement in a myriad of church activities allowed them to spend time with each other and indeed to find love.

“I was teased by family and church members that it was full time I changed the relationship between me and Zahria from mere friendship... I would always respond 'she's my good friend and I don't want to cross it',” Aldan recounted to Tuesday Style Vows .

It would prove futile however to deny the attraction. “The love was too strong to deny,” he confessed. Thankfully, the feeling was mutual.

Ten months after the proposal and with her bridegroom waiting for her at the altar of Word of Faith Deliverance Centre, Catherine Hall, Montego Bay, Zahria made her entrance on her father Lenton Anson's arm to the sound of Kenny G's Forever In Love .

Her spaghetti-strap Petals and Promises ball gown with beaded bodice and layered tulle skirt made quite the statement. Her tight bouquet comprised white roses and baby's breath.

The ceremony was officiated by Bishop Hugh Dixon.

The reception, described by the couple as being filled with laughter and surprises, followed at the Grand-A-View Restaurant & Event Place. Marcha-gay Mullings @Marcha Flora and her team incorporated shades of navy blue, rose gold, and blush to enhance the space.

Master of ceremonies Shane Gillete handled the formalities that included heartfelt toasts, a sumptuous meal, the cutting of the three-tiered vanilla, carrot, and fruitcake by Latoya Caseley from Beyond Sweets 'n' Treats.

The newly-weds opened the dance floor to BeBe and CeCe Winans's I Found Love.

They later honeymooned at Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay.