Vows - Forever In Love

Thirteen years proved the charm for Tamara Benjamin, Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica personal banking officer, and Damion Turner, Exmar Shipmanagement marine engineer, who exchanged wedding vows on Friday, December 18, at Waterfalls, in Liguanea.

“We met in first grade at Bridgeport High School,” Tamara informed Tuesday Style Vows. “I always wanted to be around him because of his jocular personality and brilliant mathematical mind. We were always competitive when it came to academics from first grade through to fifth.”

Indeed, a few days prior to graduation, Damion was putting the final touches to a video yearbook when he asked that Tamara: “Say something to your future husband.” Her response: “In your dreams! That will never happen.”

Love was put on hold as both wanted to focus on finishing school. “We loved each other but wanted to focus on finishing school, so I wasn't surprised when he called me immediately after we graduated to pursue a relationship,” Tamara explained.

The relationship blossomed from there and the rest, as they say, is history.

The proposal which was no surprise to Tamara came in March 2020. Here response was an emphatic “Yes!”

The black, gold, and white wedding ceremony took place at Waterfalls. At the altar stood Damion, in his merchant marine ceremonial uniform.

To the strains of Joe Cocker's You Are So Beautiful performed by Peter Carter, Tamara, beautiful in a Petals and Promises off-the-shoulder mermaid silhouette gown, made her way to her bridegroom. She was escorted by her mother Audrey Allen.

The proceedings were officiated by Silvera Castro.

The reception, which was described as memorable, entertaining and emotion-filled by the newly-weds, was held at the same venue. Master of ceremonies Courtney 'Macho Kidd' Brown kept guests engaged and energised.

The evening continued with the unveiling and cutting of the three-tiered fruitcake by Sanchie-lou Francis, and dinner catered by Waterfalls Limited.

The couple opened the dance floor to Dionne Warwick's I'll Never Love This Way Again performed by Georgia Henry.

The newly-weds' honeymoon cruise will take place on their first anniversary.

