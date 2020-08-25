Vows - God's Will

A church youth convention sealed a spiritual and physical connection for Jamalco auditor Novel Jackson and Southern Regional Health Authority doctor Mekeisha Lawrence. The June 2019 convention that took place in Canada placed both not only in the same travel group but they also ended up at the same assigned house.

This afforded the perfect opportunity for them to get to know each other during the convention and, too, as they explored the country, broke bread, interacted and laughed a lot.

It did not take long for the two who had scarcely exchanged more than a few words in Jamaica (they were from the same church but worshipped at diferent locations; notably Halse Hall and Mount Pleasant, respectively) to realise that theirs was a match made in heaven.

A year later they would be facing each other at the Good News Release Centre of the Prophetic Church of God, May Pen, professing their love as they exchanged wedding vows guided by Dr Carlton Russell.

The reception followed inside the Wembley Centre of Excellence where the team from Millenium Luxury Occasions Limited handled the décor. Guests enjoyed a catered dinner by Barbara Ewers. Master of ceremonies Markland Edwards handled the formalities that included effusive toasts and the cutting of the four-tiered Sonia Mullings cake.

The newly-weds honeymooned at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa.