Vows: Happily Ever After

Mojave Auto Hub Limited auto mechanic Dioskos Atheistan Salmon and MRLEE Service Centre Sales Clerk Lois-mariesha Christene Plummer tied the knot on Sunday, July 19, at the AllenView Guest House, Malvern, St Elizabeth.

Their initial encounter in 2017 was not quite the stuff of fairy tales. Truth be told, it was a pretty sombre affair. Dioskos' uncle was charged with building the tomb for Lois-mariesha's great-grandfather, while Dioskos was the designated driver.

There were no initial sparks and it would take two years before their next encounter; this time in Santa Cruz at a crusade.

Spirit took! Telephone numbers were exchanged, dating commenced and 15 months later, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, came the proposal.

Their happy-ever-after climaxed in a rose pink, royal blue, and white setting on the balcony of the AllenView Guest House. The bridegroom was smart in classic light grey with blue accents whilst the bride, on the arm of her dad Morris Plummer and to the strains of Christina Perri's A Thousand Years , made her way up the aisle pretty in a white one-strap gown.

The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Stephen Drummond of the King's Seventh-day Adventist church, Montego Bay.

The reception followed in the property's banquet area where guests enjoyed a sumptuous meal catered by the bride's uncle Dwight Bromfield, witnessed the cutting of the two-tiered fruitcake by Rachel Taylor, and basked in the heartfelt sentiments of the copious toasts raised.

The newly-weds opened the dance floor to Shania Twain's From This Moment. Guests, thereafter, joined in and partied to the tunes of DJ Onelife, the bride's cousin.

AllenView Guest House, Malvern, St Elizabeth, also proved the perfect honeymoon location.