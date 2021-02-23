Vows: Happily Ever After

The advent of the pandemic spawned by COVID-19 forced a change of wedding plans for Phillipia Labaisiere of Sandals Resorts International (SRI) and her fiancé Asif Lattimore, of the National Housing Trust, but did absolutely nothing to dampen their resolve! The two guided by Reverend W George Lewis exchanged vows on December 10, 2020 at Frenchman's Cove Beach Resort.

“I met Asif at LUAU beach party, Ocho Rios, in 2010... he actually spotted me from behind, whispered sweet nothings in my ear and asked me for a dance,” Phillipia told Tuesday Style Vows (TSV). Nods and smiles of approval from her friends with whom she was dancing led to an exchange of numbers. In fact, they exchanged texts for the remaining of the party.

For Asif, it was a bolt of love! “She had this uptown country girl attitude in her text messages which left me extremely eager to learn more about her. I was drawn to her abrupt and saucy responses. Imagine texting a female I just met the entire night at a beach party! he recounted.

The attraction led him, in his own words, “through a very dark and remote path” after the party ended to where she was staying. “We [I got my friend to accompany me] arrived at her hotel at about 3:00 am and were greeted with a smile that's still etched in my head to this day. We chatted until daybreak. My friend was knocked out cold in the car waiting for me.”

The two never looked back. The proposal took place on Phillipa's birthday, January 4, 2019, at a surprise birthday dinner at the Pallet.

The ceremony took place on the shores overlooking the sea at the Frenchman's Cove Beach Resort, Portland. Kara-Ann Anderson and her team from Petals and Promises were responsible for the afternoon's decor that incorporated a colour scheme of white, wine red, and sand.

The groom, suited in a razor-sharp, wine-red three-piece suit by Spencer's Tailoring, eagerly awaited his bride who made a spectacular entrance to BeBe and CeCe Winans's I Found Love.

Escorted by her mum Sharon Jones, Phillipia proceeded up the aisle in a custom-made mermaid gown, clutching a bouquet of cascading red roses.

The reception took place at the same venue where the bride's aunt Devolyn Cranston handled the formalities. The newly-weds opened the dance floor with Céline Dion's Incredible featuring Ne-Yo', and and Dugsy Ranks' Wife; they were later joined by their children. A sumptuous dinner catered by Bobby's Cafe Grill & Bar followed, ahead of heartfelt speeches, the unveiling and cutting of the cake, and post-reception celebrations. Keeping the newly-weds and their guests on the dance floor was DJ Copper Shaun.

The couple honeymooned at Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay and Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa.

Mr and Mrs Asif Lattimore share an intimate moment on the shores of Frenchman's Cove Beach Resort.

Novia McDonald-Whyte

Donisha Williams

Chris Colyard Photography

