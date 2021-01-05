Happy New Year! 2021 Wedding Trends

You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column 'Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds. Her focus this week: Wedding trends for 2021.

After the roller coaster ride that 2020 gave the wedding industry, we're all hoping for a better and brighter 2021. This is the time of year we look at the predicted wedding trends for the new year.

Many of the expected trends for 2020 took a different turn when COVID-19 appeared on the guest list. Since the way we navigate life has changed due to the pandemic, it only makes sense that wedding trends will do the same. Next year's wedding trends are making a shift to accommodate the ongoing uncertainty of COVID-19.

In the past, wedding trends typically detailed primarily colour palettes, décor and cakes, but the predicted trends for this year were born out of the pandemic.

Whether your wedding was rescheduled because of COVID, or you've been planning your originally scheduled 2021 wedding, or you're recently engaged, you'll find that 2021 wedding trends are a combination of a beautiful experience and keeping guests safe.

Whatever the trends are, just remember this is your day, so make it how you want it; don't worry about what others are doing. Trends are really for ideas and inspiration.

Here are my 2021 wedding trend predictions:

Smaller but more elaborate weddings

When it comes to important and essentially social life events like weddings, “smaller but bigger” in the wedding details will be a top trend in 2021. Weddings are going big with the guest experience — more thought to the colour palette, flower arrangements, varied entertainment, and elevated food and beverages. Couples are going to put more serious thought into their guest list.

Welcome packages

There will likely be a package for each guest filled with goodies to be led by hand sanitisers, masks and other keepsake items.

Outdoor weddings

As outdoor spaces that provide fresh air open the opportunity for tent décor and designs become a lot more creative than previously seen.

Smaller wedding cakes

Let's be honest, with a smaller amount of people invited to the wedding, couples are finally realising that it makes more sense for a single-tier wedding cake which won't cost as much and is fitting to a smaller celebration.

The wedding dress

Wedding dresses in 2021 will pay special attention to details such as layers, embroidery and beading. According to Vogue, there will be a resurgence of sleeves on wedding gowns. Whether the bride chooses smaller cap sleeves or a full-length sleeve design, dresses are going to be all about the sleeves! There will also be some break-the-rule-styles, like shorter, knee-length dresses.

Freedom of expression

The ceremony and reception will be more focused on creating unforgettable experiences and meaningful memories for their guests. Couples will opt to place value in the sentiment of their special day.

The décor will be bigger and bolder than ever.

With the growth in popularity of outdoor weddings and a limited number of guests, couples will likely want to be more creative when it comes to making use of the extra space with seating arrangements and colour schemes. Pantone is predicting cheerful days and colour trends in 2021. Warm marigold, shades of blue, and yellow all land at the top of Pantone's colour predictions. However, for weddings, the lighter shades of these colours will form many 2021 wedding palettes.

Masks

Face masks are probably going to have to stick around for a while longer than we expected, so you may as well incorporate them into your wedding properly. Wedding face masks will evolve to become keepsakes for you and your guests. I'm sure you never imagined accessorising your wedding attire with a mask. They can be personalised with the couple's names or match the theme of the wedding.

Elopements and destination weddings

These will become even more popular in 2021. As couples leave their hometown alone or with a tiny group of their favourite persons to say I do, it allows them to get away psychologically and physically for their special day.

Lighting

Nothing adds magic and drama to a wedding like good lighting. Since the rise of the string light phenomenon, there have been major considerations in wedding lighting designs for wedding receptions. Curtain string lights, rain shower lights, neon signs are all the rage.

So now we know some of the wedding trends for 2021.

Trends are always changing and it is fun to see where they're going next.