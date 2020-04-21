Jilted! Wedding Professionals Left At The Altar

You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column Happily Ever After with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds, who will each week spotlight all the questions you've been asking since COVID-19 was added to the guest list!

Dear Shikima,

I have a fairly new business and am just starting to make my name in the local wedding industry. I'm a small businessperson and everyone else in the wedding industry, including myself; seems to be affected by the coronavirus. So how do we deal with this and where can I seek help?

Anna

Dear Anna:

It is clear that the wedding industry has been strongly affected by the disruptive effects of COVID-19. The industry is built on love and celebrating that whilst bringing people together. In the reality of COVID-19, that cannot be done in the way that most couples dream of.

It's natural for small business owners and freelancers to feel worried about the survival of their business during these uncertain times.

From wedding planners to caterers, from photographers to make-up artists, there are a lot of wedding professionals who rely on a successful wedding season for survival.

You are not alone in these times of uncertainty. Remember, together we are stronger and we're best equipped to deal with whatever comes our way when we support each other. Don't be afraid to reach out to fellow businesses and suppliers in the industry and ask for help. This is a time for us all to be kind and good to one another, to lean on our industry peers, to share, listen, and do what we can to support one another.

International destination wedding specialist Ophellia McKnight along with additional wedding industry professionals manage the Jamaica Wedding Professionals Association (JWPA). The association was formed a few years ago to harness Jamaica's potential of the $300-billion global industry.

The JWPA has both macro and micro plans in their business model to support their members, whilst being committed to opening dialogue with the Government about supporting the wedding industry to create a more robust climate for wedding professionals to operate in.

Other tips to see you through

1. Get creative

2. Utilise your networks

3. Be aware of your financial situation

4. Use technology to your advantage

5. Keep your priorities straight during uncertain times

It's essential for the event industry to come together and work hand in hand with Government and ensure it can get back on its feet when that time comes. At some point during our careers we get knocked off track. It just happened that we all experienced it at the same time with COVID-19. When I say we're all in this together, I mean we are all in this together!

One of the JWPA's membership benefits that has proven beneficial in these challenging times is the fact that it provides networking opportunities for support and mentorship to foster a stronger sense of community.

So, if you're in need of professional support or just want some friendly advice, this is a great platform to engage in high-quality networking with local industry players through a vibrant peer network.

Stay strong. Think positive. Be kind.