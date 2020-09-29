Love: A Definitive ASSET

Director of KEEL Management Services Limited Kevin Livingston wed Daly, Garrick, Daly Associate Partner Laurie-Ann Watson on Saturday, August 8 at Admiral Mountain Great House, Coopers Hill, St Andrew.

Their journey to the altar began in June 2012 at B&B Unversity. “We were both in the process of registering for our Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licence,” shared Laurie-Ann. “You could say that it was an immediate attraction. Our eyes locked. He introduced himself to me and I returned the favour. On hearing my name he quipped 'You don't have the eyes of a Laurie-Ann!' He then asked me my middle name. I told him that it was Brittany, but only my mother called me by that... his matter-of-fact response was: 'Well that changes today! Nice to meet you, Brittany!' ” she related to Tuesday Style Vows.

Talk about making a lasting first impression. There'd be more, like driving to St Catherine during a heavy downpour, complete with lightning and thunder, to pick her up for a date. There was no doubt that he was a keeper. Their relationship was solidified with the proposal six years to the day of their initial meeting February 1, 2019. The exchange of vows would follow six months later.

Family and friends communed on the lawns of Admiral Mountain Great House, beautifully decorated by Kara-Ann Anderson of Petals & Promises, to witness the nuptials of Kevin and Laurie-Ann. The bridal procession commenced to the melody of Jonas Blue's I See Love featuring Joe Jonas, as the matron of honour made her entrance.

The bridegroom, wearing a three-piece suit by Spencer's Tailoring, eagerly awaited his bride. Leela James' Fall For You signalled her entrance.

A vision of elegance, she swanned up the aisle on the arm of her father Lauriston Watson. Her choice of gown was an ivory rum Essence of Australia lace design from RashawnRose Bridal & Prom, Florida.

The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Dr Alvin Bailey.

The reception followed at the same venue, exquisitely framed in the beautifully manicured garden which complemented the natural rustic theme. Guests sat at tables labelled with jargon peculiar to the world of accounting and inspired by the couple's love.

The proceedings were handled with aplomb by Jerry Benzwick and included the entrance of members of the bridal party to Maroon 5's Sugar followed by the arrival of the newly-weds to Bruno Mars' Finesse featuring Cardi B. Dinner was catered by Patsy Lyn Caterers and was followed by the cutting of the three-tiered vanilla cake by Joy of Foods.

Benzwick's hilarious attempts at accounting jokes aside, the father daughter dance brought guests to their feet in thunderous applause as the bride's father perfectly executed a split mid-dance.

It was left thereafter in the hands of DJ Marlon Young to continue the celebrations. He did not disappoint!

The newly-weds enjoyed a week of pampering at Moon Palace Resort Jamaica.