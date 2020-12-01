Vows - Love All

The word competition invariably suggests keen rivalry, non-stop training and a single winner. Truth be told, these were the circumstances under which ID MAPPS Limited Project Manager Jordanne Jackson and business analyst Craig Binns met in October 2015. Five years later, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Boone Hall Oasis, Stony Hill, theirs would be declared a photo-finish.

Both were fitness buffs. Craig was a long-time member of a boot camp while Jordanne was participating for the first time. He was assigned to show her the ropes, but found himself paying more attention to her because not only could she outrun him but kept up with the drills to boot!

“We were constantly in competition with who could run faster or who could finish the drill first. It was never-ending. We eventually decided, 'Hey, we can meet outside of boot camp',” Jordanne told Tuesday Style Vows. “We started hanging out and getting to know each other... he courted me in a way that made me feel wanted and worth the effort.” Indeed, a 2017 dinner date at Sora Japanese Sky Cuisine became their official couples date.

The proposal would follow two years later at Blue Ridge Restaurant and Cottage. It was Jordanne's first time there and she was excited. Plus, she'd heard about their signature Blue Hot Chocolate and was dying to try it. Craig, much to her surprise, took pictures of everything that day from the view, to the food, complete with the souvenir-type pieces that were served with each course.

“After the main course, we asked the waiter to take a photo of us. Craig told me that he needed something from the car and that he'd be right back. He returned with flowers, presented them to me and then got down on one knee, [and asked] 'Will you marry me, Jordanne?” She said, “Yes!” and sealed their engagement with a kiss.

The nuptials took place at the Boone Hall Oasis. The theme was a rustic sea with a heavy emphasis on seashells and shades of blue and was created by Tiffany Lewis and her team from Elise Décor Limited/@elisedecor.

Standing patiently at the altar was the bridegroom dapper in a Carlton Brown bespoke grey fitted tuxedo.

Major's Why I Love You signalled the bride's arrival on the arm of her father Lincoln Jackson . Jordanne stunned in a luxury cape gown with flower and sequin details. A hair jewel complemented her updo. All were courtesy of LuxBrides JA/@luxbridesja. Her bouquet consisted of cream roses, baby's breath, blue glitter balls, with seashells completing the look.

The heartfelt ceremony was officiated by Reverend Dr Kofi Nkrumah Young.

The reception continued at the same venue, where master of ceremonies Michael Johnson, aka Stringbean, coordinated the evening perfectly.

Audible gasps were elicited from guests when, on cue, the groom and his groomsmen raised their voices in unison to He Leadeth Me, acapella style. This unique blessing was followed by dinner catered by Boone Hall Oasis.

Post-dinner formalities included the cutting of the three-tiered tiramisu cheesecake and fruitcake by Denise Cargill/@jamaican_cake_doctorcake, the bouquet and garter toss. The mother-son dance was quite emotional while the father-daughter dance had the bride feeling like a little girl again. Jordanne and Craig then shared their first dance as husband and wife to a personalised mix of songs and genres, from HER's Best Part featuring Daniel Caesar, to Overdue by Erphaan Alves, and Come Home by Vybz Kartel.

The groom's reply later was filled with gratitude, love, and respect.

Formalities out of the way the newly-weds led their guests to the dance floor where the soundscape of DJ Sanjay kept them all in non-stop party mode.

The newly-weds later honeymooned at Royalton Blue Waters, Montego Bay.