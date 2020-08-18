Vows - Love At First Sight

Unicomer Jamaica Limited and Celebration Brands Limited accountants Gavin Fennell and Mikeisha Williams tied the knot on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Chapel. Tuesday Style Vows takes a walk to the altar.

The two first met fortuitously in 2013 at Courts where Gavin was working and Mikeisha was sent there for three weeks to lend support.”I will never forget the first time I laid eyes on him. I was sitting in the reception area waiting for my manager to come when he came to sign the register. I remember looking at him from head to toe and thinking about how tall he was,” shared Mikeisha with Tuesday Syle Vows. Gavin, too, she'd later learn, was just as intrigued. Come time for her stint to end he asked how good her Microsoft Excel skills were, explaining that he had a business that he managed and needed someone to handle data entry for him. Excited at the prospect of earning extra income, phone numbers were exchanged.

Let's just say that the excel file was never completed but that Cupid's quivering arrow scored a bull's eye! Mikeisha got more than an extra income; she scored a best friend, a travel partner and a soulmate. The proposal on Sunday, February 10, during her 31st birthday trip to the Dominican Republic, would eventually lead to a new surname.

The nuptials took place at the UWI, Mona Chapel. The theme was lavender and white with gold accents and was created by Marcia McPherson and her team from Be-U-tiful Dezines.

Standing patiently at the altar was the bridegroom dapper in Carlton Brown black and ivory suiting. Ryann Darling's I Choose You signalled the bride's arrival on the arm of her father Michael Williams . Mikeisha stunned in a Madeline Gardner strapless ivory gown with a sweetheart neckline featuring sparkling crystal and pearl beads on embroidered appliques throughout the fitted bodice and a flounced tulle skirt. Her bouquet comprised of purple and white roses and ruscus to add a touch of greenery while vines of pearls and crystal beads gave the perfect final touch.

The heartfelt ceremony was officiated by Reverend Shane O'Connor.

A reception followed inside the Gold Ballroom of the Mona Visitors' Lodge. Gasps were elicted from guests with the newly-weds' show-stopping choreographed dance by Junior Endevarous to Vybz Kartel's Come Home and Ed Sheeran's I Don't Care featuring Justin Bieber.

Handling the formalities was Ryan Dixon, who invited the couple to the dance floor for their first dance as husband and wife to Ed Sheeran's Perfect. Dinner catered by Cuisine Art Caterers followed, ahead of many an emotional speech, the unveiling and cutting of the four-tiered German chocolate and rum cake by Kukup Kreations.

Formalities out of the way the newly-weds led their guests to the dance floor where the soundscape of DJ Phillip of One Supreme Music kept them all in non-stop party mode.

The lovebirds honeymooned in Cancun, Mexico.