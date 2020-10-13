Mini, Micro or Elopement: Which Wedding Is Right For You?

You got engaged, COVID-19 came, and then the world went haywire! This year has brought many changes to our lives and the way we do things. Not to be excluded is the approach to weddings.

Prior to the global pandemic the average wedding size was about 150 guests. Having a large guest count is fun! Reducing the count, however, not so much!

Having personally rescheduled several weddings this year, I am more than aware of the painful reality. On the upside, however, what this has spawned is 'novel' wedding jargon. Terms such as micro wedding, mini wedding, intimate wedding, elopement, minimony, etc, have become par for the course within the last seven months. Here's a breakdown:

Micro-Wedding

A micro-wedding is a smaller, more intimate celebration that typically has a guest count of fewer than 30 people. Most often, a micro-wedding is small yet grand; it features elements designed to personalise the experience for your guests.

What gives a micro-wedding the edge is that it allows the couple to maximise their dollar-per-guest ratio and the ability to splurge on wedding extras. Whether it's more elaborate décor, a top-shelf bar, gourmet meal, or fabulous entertainment. Micro-weddings often fall into the category of luxe weddings.

Minimony

A minimony is essentially a small-scale ceremony with friends and family (usually under 20 guests) with the expectation of a bigger bash at a later date. Minimonies are perfect for the couple eager to solidify their union and who don't mind putting off the bigger celebrations — this is the perfect compromise for the age of COVID-19. The post-minimony celebration is referred to as the sequel wedding.

Elopement

Finally, what's the difference between a micro-wedding and an elopement? Though this is another type of intimate celebration, an elopement has different implications for your planning and guest list. An elopement is an intimate ceremony usually for just the couple. Like a micro-wedding, an elopement is intended to be romantic, personalised, and includes an added air of intrigue and secrecy.

Traditionally elopements are spontaneous, but they are now increasingly becoming planned events, with couples travelling to destinations to exchange wedding vows. Here's another plus to an elopement — they're (mostly) drama-free.

What's right for you?

There's no right or wrong decision here when deciding how you want to move forward with your big day. I suggest having a frank discussion about what you and your partner think are top priorities. What does your timeline look like during these COVID times? Is having all of your friends and family there in person important? Would you rather spend money on the guest experience and have fewer guests? Do you intend to stick to your original wedding date no matter what, or are you okay with waiting?

A micro-wedding is ideal for couples who want a more personal affair and yet aim to splurge on the little details. For couples who have a “less-is-more” personality, a micro-wedding is a great opportunity to showcase your personality and creativity without overwhelming your budget.

If having all 300 of your friends and family at your wedding to celebrate is more important, then it would be best to postpone and have a minimony. More couples are opting for minimonies where they say, “I do” now and are keeping their original wedding plans for celebrations in 2021. If you do not want to cut down on your wedding guests or compromise, then you should opt for this.

If budget is the driving factor, an elopement is the least expensive option, depending on your location, followed by an elopement and then a micro-wedding.

As you can see, there are many ways to celebrate a happy union, especially for the moment, while things seem a bit unsure. Of course, we would all love to get back to large events and social gatherings but, at this time, it's pretty risky. Safety protocols have been put in place to keep people safe, both guests and those working the event.

Being prepared, knowing the facts, and having a realistic plan are the best courses of action for ensuring you get to celebrate safely. No matter what you call it, you will still get married. No one way is more right than the other.

Happy planning!