Vows-Never Let Go

Service to others was the lynchpin that brought medical doctor Chadene Myers and Digicel Jamaica Limited marketing executive Chevon Lewis together.

“I was governor of the Key Club at Kingston College while Chadene was the lieutenant governor for her division at Hampton School for Girls,” Chevon told Tuesday Style Vows. “Through our Key Club involvement, we became fast friends... we started dating and stayed together for the remainder of high school, throughout our time at The University of the West Indies, and I guess the rest is history.”

It certainly is... The two never let go.

The proposal was, according to Chadene, a totally magical surprise. “We both hosted in 2018 an intimate all-white New Year's Eve party,” she shared. “I was the only one, however, totally oblivious to the fact that a proposal would follow the countdown to a new year.”

Almost a year to the date, November 27, 2020, surrounded by close friends and family, Chadene and Chevon promised to continue to love, hold on to each other and never let go. The wedding and subsequent reception took place at The Pavilion of the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel.

Rochelle & Chante Johnson from Reasons and Seasons/@reasonsandseasons, using fall colours, handled the décor.

The bride, who made her entrance to Christine Perri's A Thousand Years sung live by Courtni Jackson, was picture-perfect in an Allure Bridal strapless lace mermaid gown complete with train from Helen G Bridal Boutique. Meanwhile, her groom, smart in a custom-made, three-piece emerald green suit, could hardly contain his joy.

The nuptials, which included a sand ceremony, were officiated by Reverend Winston McKay.

Guests repaired to the designated reception area where the bride's sister Arnella Myers assumed the role of master of ceremonies. Standout moments included Chevon presenting to Chadene a poignant drawing of her deceased parents walking her up the aisle and, too, his deceased siblings in attendance.

This was followed by the cutting of the three-tiered vanilla cake with cream cheese frosting by Leanne's Sweet Tooth/@leannessweettooth and dinner catered by the award-winning culinary team of the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel.

Another highlight of the evening was a video tribute by Chevaughn Miller that chronicled the couple's seven-year courtship, which proved the perfect segue to the newly-weds opening the dance floor to Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud .

Chadene and Chevon later enjoyed a minimoon at Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa and will, as soon as they are able, backpack across Europe.