Vows: Our Forever Love

“Ours was an immediate attraction,” shared KBA Dealers Jamaica Ltd CEO Kent Brown and General Manager Charmaine Robinson.

“The first time we saw each other, we knew there was something special,” she further told Tuesday Style Vows . “After weeks of furtive glances and Kent strategically positioning himself at the company gate every evening just to see me and to give me that seductive smile, he finally decided to take the proverbial bull by the horn and ask me out!”

The romantic proposal would follow in 2018 at Town Square, Las Vegas and the exchange of vows two years later, on August 15, 2020, in an emerald green, white and silver setting created by Jennifer Borgh and her team at Borghinvilla, Discovery Bay.

The bridegroom, suited in all black, was alerted to the arrival of his bride when the strains of Christina Perri's A Thousand Years permeated the grounds. Heads turned and there were smiles and nods of approval as Charmaine proceeded up the aisle in a Maggie Sottero ivory and nude lace gown from Bliss Bridal Boutique.

The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Omar Ricketts.

The reception continued at the same venue with the popular Black Eyed Peas' I Gotta Feeling signalling the arrival of members of the bridal party, while Sia's Cheap Thrills featuring Sean Paul announced that of the newly-weds.

Handling the formalities was Jason Stewart, who invited the newly-weds to the dance floor for their first dance as husband and wife to Michael Bolton's Said I Love You But I Lied.

Dinner catered by Borghinvilla's Chef Francis followed, ahead of toasts, speeches, the unveiling and cutting of the cake, and post-reception celebrations.

The newly-weds will celebrate their honeymoon at a later date due to COVID-19.