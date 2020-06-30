Planning Your Happily Ever After – Part 1

You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column 'Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds, who will each week spotlight all the questions you've been asking since COVID-19 was added to the guest list!

I've seen so many brides rush into making wedding-related decisions in an unplanned way. It's important to have a system for your wedding planning process.

You're engaged, you're excited… Let's take a moment to cheer together: “Woo-hoo!”

Now what? Take a little time to exhale with your partner and prioritise what's most important for your wedding day.

No two weddings are the same, and quite frankly they shouldn't be. Yes, of course there are modern ways of doing things; however, there are a few best practices I'd recommend whether you're planning your wedding in three months or 18 months.

I'll be giving you my step-by-step guide to help you organise your thoughts and focus on one task at a time so you don't get overwhelmed.

• Enjoy Being Engaged

A lot of times this reminder is required. You don't have to start planning the day after he proposes. Savour the moment and enjoy the fact that you're going to be his wife.

• Set the Date

One of the most important decisions you will make as you plan your wedding is picking a wedding date. It will help everything flow well when you know the date you'd like to be married. It's difficult to book a venue or hire vendors without an idea of the wedding date.

• Get Inspired

Set the tone of your event. This is where you decide what you want your wedding to feel like. Consider if you're having a formal wedding, a casual affair, or a themed wedding. One of the most fun parts of planning a wedding is gathering inspiration. This is where you get to go crazy with Instagram and Pinterest by following your favourite vendors and saving ideas.

• Set the Budget

Look at your finances and figure out how much you have already saved and how much you really want to spend on your wedding. Start a wedding budget worksheet. This is the time for you and your partner to decide if you both will be paying for the wedding or if each of your parents would like to contribute to your wedding. It's the time to talk finances with them.

• Get Support

For a successful wedding, the bride and groom do not plan their wedding alone — they get help. This may be from wedding professionals, a trusted friend who is super-organised or who has planned their own wedding, or even a online app resource that has checklists that'll keep you on top of your to-do list.

Consider hiring a wedding planner or wedding concierge service like Island Bride Jamaica, especially if you are a busy person, or just feel a little lost. A professional can be invaluable in putting together your ideal day and can often save you money.

Join us next week as we continue this step-by-step guide.