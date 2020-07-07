Planning Your Happily Ever After Part 2

Last week we started our step-by-step guide to help you organise your thoughts and focus on one task at a time so you don't get overwhelmed with your wedding plans.

Just to recap, we discussed enjoying the fact that you're engaged, setting the date, getting inspiration for your wedding and setting your budget. All with the right support team, whether it's a wedding planner and close friend or relative. Once you've completed those important steps, here are your next steps to Happily Ever After.

Plan your guest list

Plan your wedding guest list tactfully. Write a guest list so you know what your possible head count will be to determine the amount of space you'll need for your wedding venue. Keep in mind that including more guests in your wedding plans means higher prices, as some costs are generally calculated on a per-head basis.

Find your venues for the ceremony and reception

Choose one that will suit your desired wedding concept, fit your anticipated number of guests to suit your budget.

Hire your vendors

Keep in mind that some of the best wedding professionals tend to get booked up to a year in advance. Choose your photographer, videographer, cake baker, deejay and other must-have vendors that are big priorities for your wedding day. Ideally, you should decide on and meet with your floral and décor vendor to choose your wedding décor design and wedding flowers at least eight months prior, if possible. I would also recommend putting your caterer as a priority, if your venue does not offer onsite catering. During this time, review menus and maybe even do a menu tasting.

Shop for your wedding dress

Begin your search by looking online or in magazines for designs you like. Save them and take them to your dress appointments. Once you decide on where you will get married and where the reception will be, it will make it easier to choose the ideal dress for your wedding theme. This will be one of the most fun parts of your wedding planning process.

Send out your wedding invitations

Do this six to eight weeks before the wedding day. Ensure the stationary design is reflective of your wedding theme. Give yourself enough time to get and organise all the RSVPs.

The final checks

Once you've done everything on your wedding checklist and approaching the day, do your final checks. You know your entire look and details of your wedding. You have already planned everything. Now onto the last leg of your journey: Finalising the details. You or your planner should call your venue and all your vendors to double-check the plans and the numbers, and ensure everything is ready and ready to go.

One last thing: Take a day or two to relax. Don't forget: Just breathe! You are going to look absolutely beautiful, and it is going to be perfect.