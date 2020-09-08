You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column 'Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds. Her focus this week: Planning your honeymoon.

You're still planning to say “I do” during the novel coronavirus pandemic whether virtually or with a significantly decreased number of guests. You've made all the required plans to get married based on the new restrictions and guidelines, but what about your honeymoon?

Planning a honeymoon can be difficult enough as it is, but the pandemic has added even more complications.

Honeymoon destinations are still focusing on delivering romantic experiences. Though faced with new cleaning and sanitation requirements, as well as the need for physical distancing, they have put extra emphases on guest safety and more personalised activities.

When you think about it, one of the best parts of a honeymoon is socially distancing; couples happily lock themselves away basking in the joy of being newly wed. Long before COVID-19 forced the delay of honeymoons, some couples chose not to depart for their honeymoon immediately after the wedding, for several reasons such as personal schedules or finances.

Take a deep breath and look forward to a time that you will be comfortable to plan a safe honeymoon trip and can travel without fear, or look into the possibility of having a local honeymoon.

Here are my top three tips for planning your honeymoon during the pandemic:

1. Pay attention to the news updates and travel guidelines

Do your homework by doing extensive research about your preferred destination and your mode of getting there. Know what the travel protocols and standards are.

2. Stay Local

More and more couples are opting for 'staycation' honeymoons; many persons travel from all over the world to our beautiful island for their honeymoon. Several wedding and travel resources list Jamaica as one of the top honeymoon destinations in the world. Locals are being encouraged to “Rediscover Jamaica” in the Ministry of Tourism's latest campaigns.

Staycation honeymoons eliminate the need to travel, which increases safety by reducing risk of exposure to the virus. Not only will you be doing your bit to keep everyone safe, but you will also be helping the economy!

3. Choose to postpone your honeymoon and travel when you feel safe to do so.

You can choose to postpone your honeymoon if your heart is set on your original honeymoon plans. Most airlines are waiving cancellation and changing fees, and hotels you've paid deposits are waiving postponement fees. Be sure to read through any contracts you signed before making the decision to cancel versus postponing your honeymoon.

This, too, shall pass and when you feel safe to travel again, do so! Travel is rejuvenating and also supports communities at all levels. Whether you're postponing or having a staycation, choose your honeymoon plans wisely. If you need help navigating your honeymoon during these crazy times, our concierge team can help you explore the options.

What matters most isn't where or when you take your honeymoon; it's the quality time with your new spouse. Plan a safe honeymoon that will celebrate the beginning of your life's next journey together.