Rain, Rain, Go Away! It's My Wedding Day

You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column 'Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds. Her focus this week: Dealing with rainy wedding day blues.

Ask any bride who is planning an outdoor wedding what her biggest wedding day fear is and I guarantee that rain on the day will be the number one answer.

Jamaica is a beautiful tropical island; tropical being the operative word. That means a little bit of sunshine and a little bit of rain.

Although the hurricane season is technically from June to November, we locals know that September through to mid-November tends to be the rainiest time of the year.

I'm sure your outdoor wedding location was chosen for the photo ops, beautiful views, and perhaps plenty of space.

But if you are anything like the typical bride, you're thinking your wedding day has to be perfect and the chance of it raining is just not an option. While we wish we could order blue skies for every couple, Mother Nature doesn't always cooperate.

Frankly, it is best to expect the unexpected with the weather. Let's assume that your wedding day has arrived, and the clouds are threatening rain. Panic sets in. The odds can still be in your favour that it's a short downpour and all you have to deal with is a little shuffling of the wedding day schedule. Switch the photography timeline or move the ceremony back an hour if you can.

There have been countless days when I have watched black clouds looming directly overhead, rumbling with thunder promising disaster, and then — nothing. Not even a drop of rain!

Let's talk about the worst-case scenario: There has been consistent rain and the forecast calls for an 80% chance of rain at your ceremony time, then you best be prepared. I know you don't want to think about your Plan B. Having a back-up plan will definitely eliminate a lot of stress for you if you consider what you, your planner, and the team will need to do if and when you are faced with the worst-case scenario.

Consider a few positives associated with rain:

Rain on a wedding day means good luck!

You might have thought it was a sign of bad luck, but it's actually quite the opposite! According to some traditions, a rainy wedding is a sign of a lasting marriage, while others claim it signifies a fresh start for the newly-weds. The rain has also been thought to represent fertility, fortune, and abundance. So whether you are superstitious or just prefer to look on the bright side, one thing for sure, let us agree: Rain on your wedding day is good luck.

Clouds are a good thing

The heat! Let me tell you, a 3 o'clock or 4 o'clock afternoon wedding ceremony outdoors can feel like punishment depending on the time of year. Clouds and a little drizzle can be a welcome relief for the bridal party or wedding guests when a light shower “cools down the place”.

Another advantage of cloudy skies is that there will be no squinting while you say your vows or funny shadows across your face.

I also know some photographers who think that a cloudy day offers the best light for great wedding photos.

A rainy wedding makes for a great story

Everyone loves a good story; just image telling the epic story of how you battled the downpour on your wedding day. I know that your wedding day “disasters” may not seem funny in the moment, but one day you'll smile while recounting the day.

Top Tips

Get a tent

If you're unsure about the weather based on a current weather pattern, then it's best to plan for a tent. If your wedding planner recommends a tent, trust me, take the tent. It's also better to plan ahead and have the tent décor consistent with the rest of your wedding design.

Going ahead with a tent is not a last-minute decision to be made the night before or the day of the wedding. Booking, erecting, and decorating a tent takes time, especially if you want it to look good. You also need to remember that not much else can happen until the tent is put up. Please allow enough time for a tented plan if you did not previously plan to have one.

Get umbrellas

Giving your guests an umbrella is a considerate thought and will also create a consistent look for your photographs.

Get some epic photos

Sometimes rain can ignite romance — I'll just leave this right here...

Let everyone drink up

Serve up some cocktails; no one worries too much when they have a good drink in hand.

“Fork in the ground!”

Last November while working on a wedding, it rained a little for three consecutive days before the wedding. The day prior to the wedding, I kept picking up forks from the ground throughout the day… honestly, I just could not understand where these mysterious forks were coming from. Until I heard a squeal “Who keeps on removing my forks from the ground?” Apparently, they were intentionally stuck in the dirt, under trees, and in the lawn as a clever superstition to prevent rain.

Every wedding professional in Jamaica has some experience in working with rain. How your team handles Mother Nature's unpredictability can make a huge difference in the outcome of a rainy wedding.

Embrace it & don't Panic

In the days and weeks leading up to your wedding day, monitor the weather. Have your “Plan B” and time frame for making the switch.

Even the best-laid plans can get slammed by Mother Nature; if it rains, it rains and there's nothing you can do about it. Don't let it affect your mood and spoil your special day. Trust the people around you. They are all there to make your day the best it can be, come rain or shine — so keep your chin (and your umbrella) up!