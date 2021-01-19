Spread Love, Not Germs @ Weddings

You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column 'Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds. Her focus this week: Sanitisation

If you're hosting a wedding, you're surely fully aware of the new norm for intimate weddings during the times of COVID-19, and no doubt for the post-pandemic era.

There are certain safety measures you need to take — enforcing social distancing, offering masks, and encouraging good hand hygiene. We all know how important it is to sanitise our hands these days; good hand hygiene is just one of the many safety measures wedding couples and their guests should take.

There are pretty and stylish ways to request that your guests follow this simple hygienic task. You can certainly just place a large container of hand sanitiser on a table and leave it at that, but how about making it a lot more appealing to complement the wedding decor?

How about giving hand sanitisers as wedding favours and setting up a hand sanitiser wedding station?

Creating hand sanitiser stations throughout your event is one way to remind your guests to wash hands regularly. Work with your planner or venue to figure out the placement of your sanitisation area. We suggest setting up stations at entrances, exits and near food stations and restrooms in plain sight of your guests.

Here's how to create a hand sanitising station at your wedding that's both useful and stylish. The best way to make your sanitisation stations visible is to decorate.

Elegant sanitising signboard

A signboard will add that extra flair to your wedding. Arrange the hygiene elements right in front of it to complete the decor. No hand sanitiser wedding station is complete without a fun sign.

Hand sanitiser wedding favours

Hand sanitiser has become one of the most popular wedding favours. Lucky for you, there are lots of cute ways to present it to guests that they'll totally adore. Try personalising mini bottles.

Choices and aroma

Offer the option of different types (gel, liquid, mist) and aromas for your guests to choose from.

Automated sanitisers

If you would like an automated option, offer a touchless dispenser. With or without a stand, this is a good option. It can be placed on an entryway table at your reception for guests to easily dispense hand sanitiser without touching anything.

Woven basket for sanitisers

Placing sanitisers in brown baskets add contrast, especially if the bottles are white.

Quirky Words

You can opt for quirky words to grab the attention of your guests!

Hand Wash Station

You can have a free-standing wash station placed throughout the venue with soap and paper hand towels.

Love must go on even in a coronavirus society. Spread love, not germs.