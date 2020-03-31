Standing in Love

It happened in the blink of an eye! Digicel Fault Management Specialist Michael Walters introduced himself to Key Insurance Company Limited Senior Underwriter Christal Anderson on August 1, 2007, and immediately knew he'd found the perfect one. Although both were in their early 20s and faced with the typical challenges of youthful exuberance, they weathered the storm together and fell in love.

The proposal came on Valentine's Day 2018 and was witnessed and approved of by her nephew Perice Leonard. Her response was a resounding “Yes!” It was not, however, smooth sailing as Christal had anticipated.

“It has been a long-standing tradition for us to exchange gifts on Valentine's Day. On this particular day I gave him his and anxiously awaited mine. There was none, he said! The romance of the day immediately dissipated. A box appeared that I recognised as one of my own and, to make matters worse, the ring inside it was also mine, which put me in a further slump.

“I continued playing video games with my nephew until I was interrupted by Michael, who, when I turned around, was on one knee holding out a box. The box this time contained the ring. I have not stopped smiling”...

Indeed, a year later, on November 30, 2019, at the Emmanuel Apostolic Church in a setting of royal blue, yellow and white and to the strains of Jason Nelson's Forever , Christal, escorted by her future father-in-law Ishmael Walters, made her way up the aisle. She made a pretty picture in a custom-made gown created by close friend Ashika Stephens. The bright, emotional smile on the face of her bridegroom, himself dapper in a royal blue Kenneth Cole suit, spoke volumes. Here was his happy-ever-after. The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Ripley Shaw.

Guests moved from the church on Slipe Road made their way to Waterfalls, Liguanea, for the reception. The bridal party danced their way in to Beyoncé's You Are My Rock and were soon followed by the newly-weds who made their entrance to Maleek Berry's Pon My Mind .

Formalities, which were overseen by Elder Phillip Walters, included the couple's first dance as husband and wife, to Ed Sheeran's Perfect , and continued with the cutting of the three-tiered traditional wedding cake by Jacqui White-Scott.

After dining on a scrumptious meal catered by the Waterfalls, the newly-weds were regaled with toasts from family and friends ahead of leading all to the dance floor where they danced the night away to the sounds of deejay Jevon Wigg.

The newly-weds honeymooned at the Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay.