Vows - The Bonds Of Love

Alcar Construction & Haulage Company Limited Quantity Surveyor Kemar Wellington and Planning Institute of Jamaica Research Assistant Kimberley Morgan wed on Saturday, May 30, at the Olson Memorial Church of God, with the reception following at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel.

Far from the dream wedding they had envisaged, that is, a rustic, chic, garden ceremomy overlooking the Caribbean Sea at Laughing Water, COVID-19 put an end to that! “As the pandemic spiralled and uncertainties continued, we decided not to put our lives on hold, indefinitely,” shared Kimberley with Tuesday Style Vows . An intimate 10-person ceremony, as permitted by COVID protocols, with immediate family members observing social distancing, became the reality. Reverend W George Lewis officiated.

Reduced guest numbers aside, the bride was the epitome of perfection as she made her entrance in a mermaid ivory lace gown by local designer Maureen Clarke that featured beaded straps with a sweetheart neckline. Her cathedral veil incorporated individual flowers from her mother's wedding veil, plus a bow from her grandmother's veil. Her bouquet comprised cascading blush roses, calla lilies and baby's breath. Her walk up the aisle, to Fools Fall In Love sung by Kina Granis, was pretty memorable too. As the only girl in the family her walk commenced with her eldest brother Fabian, who handed her over to her youngest brother Yushaine, then to her mother, Hope, and finally her father, Tyrell Morgan, ahead of being welcomed by her bridegroom.

The ceremony included a tree-planting unity ceremony, which saw the couple planting a Julie mango tree with soil combined from their homes in St Elizabeth and St Mary to symbolise the joining of the their families, while the sound of Mortimer's Lightning performed by Samantha Williams on steelpans heralded the newly-weds.

The reception followed at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel, where decorator Patrice Nephew used shades of blush pink and white with gold accents to enhance the space.

The newly-weds and their family members enjoyed a sumptuous meal, witnessed the cutting of the Essence of Hazel by Kyla Evans rum-infused chocolate cake, and basked in the heartfelt sentiments of the copious toasts raised.

A further celebration is planned for later this year, as well as the honeymoon.