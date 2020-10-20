The Bonds That Tie

“Khristina and Rashaan, do not sit beside each other!” were the words of warning from the chemistry teacher at Excelsior Community College where Khristina Montaque, project manager at Immersive Solutions, and Rashaan Thompson, senior web developer at BloomCU, were both enrolled in 2009 for CAPE examinations.

“While attending Excelsior Community College we hit it off and quickly became best friends,” Khristina shared with Tuesday Style Vows. “Our chemistry teacher did not want us sitting beside each other because we were always talking.”

The two feigned indifference to the words of caution and their incessant chatter would continue on to the next step of their educational journey, he to the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) and she to The University of the West Indies, Mona. Prior to Khristina's enrolment at The UWI, one Valentine's Day Rashaan travelled from UTech to Excelsior Community College to give her a rose. “He was a sweet and considerate person,” she shared.

Later, at The UWI she recalls stealing away to be in some of his classes, as they always tried to hang out when they could. Both held on tight as their relationship blossomed and they traversed the globe together, making memories wherever they went.

The proposal came on September 21, 2019, on the boardwalk at Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa after Rashaan returned from a business trip.

“I solicited the help of my work colleagues to source the perfect ring. And actually walked around with it for weeks in my quest for the right moment... the boardwalk with the Caribbean Sea as the backdrop proved just right,” he said.

A year later, in a Be-U-tiful Dezines 4 UR Events setting of navy blue and fuchsia Khristina made her entrance in an ivory Allure Bridal mermaid gown from Helen G Bridal. She clutched a bouquet of pink and white roses, orchids, and lilies as her father, Peter Montaque, escorted her up the aisle to her bridegroom.

As the final strains of Dan & Shay's Speechless wafted throughout the property Pastor Shane O'Connor stepped forward to commence the proceedings.

The reception, described by the couple as being very engaging and full of laughter, followed inside the Savannah Suite at Eden Gardens Wellness Resort and Spa. “Our MC Ronald McCloud, who is also a good friend of ours, printed props for our guests that allowed full involvment in the wedding games and activities. All seemed to have a good time... we are happy that our guests enjoyed the festivities as much as we did, “ related the newly-weds.

Memorable highlights included the entrance of the bridal party to Christopher Martin's I'm A Big Deal, followed by the newly-weds to Bruno Mars' 24K Magic , the cutting of the three-tiered chocolate and vanilla cake by Sweet Mischief Ja Ltd, and the tasty Eden Gardens fare.

The newly-weds honeymooned at Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Secrets, St James, and Jewel Paradise Cove.