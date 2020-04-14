You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds, who will each week spotlight all the questions you've been asking since COVID-19 was added to the guest list!

Dear Shikima,

I've been planning my wedding for over a year. I refuse to let COVID-19 make me postpone or cancel my wedding plans; I've been waiting to get married for too long. I can't stand the worry and the constant updates and how it will affect our planned wedding. I'm going to go ahead with the new requirements of 10 persons. But I want to still share our special day with our family and friends who can't make it due to the reduced numbers. Do you have any suggestions how I can do this?

Keisha

Dear Keisha:

The big question on the minds of engaged couples is whether or not to go through with wedding plans in the coming weeks and months. The most important thing is starting your new life together as a married couple, whether or not your inner circle is there when you say I do.

For couples who decide the show must go on, but adhering to safe social distancing and new government guidelines, there is good news — thanks to technology.

Live streaming is the best way to have your guests in attendance without being there physically.

What to Know About Live Streaming Your Wedding

• You will need good WiFi

• You'll want to designate someone to set up a camera, phone, or iPad and to monitor the stream.

• Find an unobtrusive spot to do this.

• Send an advisory to your invited guests that you will be going live.

How to Stream

There are several ways to stream. You can have it professionally done or as a DIY.

Local companies like Elite Media Concepts (EMC) have options that can professionally capture your wedding whilst live streaming. They have two ways of doing this: you may provide your guests with a link to an existing private page, for example Facebook, or send them a Zoom link. They will provide the wedding couple with the required audio and plasma TV screens that will allow guests to view the wedding and even participate remotely. They also have the option to provide your guests virtual goggles that will give them a virtual 360° view of your wedding. You will feel like they are right beside you. Going with a multi-service company like EMC, which provides cinematography, deejay services and live streaming, will allow you to reduce the personnel at your wedding.