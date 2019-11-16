Their Heart's Desire

Grey's Anatomy: Act 1, Take 2!

It's a pretty uneventful Monday morning. Petra-Deane Amoy Wickham, a medical intern is on the ward. Eyebrows raise when Sherlon Orin Sinclair arrives. He's a medical intern, too, from Guyana. A nurse looks at them both and remarks to Petra-Deane “See yuh husband there!” The flippant comment is initially shrugged off. A few cordial words are exchanged which leads to the discovery of a mutual friend from Guyana who had in fact told Petra-Deane to expect two friends... Sherlon is one...

Lights fade as does her disposition...

It didn't take long for Cupid's arrow to strike. “He would walk through my ward on a regular basis to strike up conversation with me,” shared Petra-Deane with Vows. “My colleagues would tease me. A solid friendship developed and a few weeks later on Valentine's night he asked me out to dinner. There'd be no turning back. We had a lot in common, indeed similar family dynamics, plus our friends were receptive to the relationship. Dating was very beautiful for me because I would get surprise bouquets of flowers at work or even at home 'just because'... those were much-anticipated, beautiful gestures. He was also a kind, genuine and beautiful person. We grew together and our relationship stood the test of time when we ended up finding ourselves in a short-lived long-distance relationship ostensibly because of our commitment and love for each other.”

There was still, however, that wonderful tingling when the proposal came. “We had wrapped a memorable weekend in MoBay,” Petra-Deane shared. “Truth be told, I knew something was up because he was acting a bit wierd. I had expected the proposal to come at the hotel. It did not! I resigned myself to the fact that there'd be a next time.

“I could not imagine that the next time was imminent.

“On our way back to Kingston he kept mentioning that we should make a stop before heading home. I was tired, a bit miserable and just wanted to get home. He, however, was resolute. We have a special spot in Kingston that we frequent on Sunday evenings. It's where, whilst enjoying the spectacular vista, we'd chart our future. On arrival he appeared extremely emotional as he professed his love for me. All of a sudden he was down on one knee. I was shocked, elated and emotionally undone. Truth be told, I'm not even sure what he said on bended knee but I certainly heard the words 'Will you marry me'? I was emphatic in my response: 'Yes!'

We hugged, kissed and cried in unison. It was magical. I'll never forget October 17, 2016.

Let the preparations begin.

Date for the invitations: Saturday, November 16, 2019

Dress: Check! The bride-to-be's fantasy was always a custom-made bridal gown. Jaye Applewaite of Barbados, whom she followed on Instagram , was given the task of making the gorgeous mermaid-style gown complete with a detachable chapel train, sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves. The gown was further accentuated by French lace which adorned an ivory lining. The cathedral-length veil completed the regal effect.

Venue: Check! Laughing Waters, Ocho Rios

Event Planner: Donna DeMercado for New Levels Decor handled the look and feel of the event which was elegant, timeless and regal with a whimsical undertone.

Here comes the bride...

Sherlon and Petra-Deane exchanged love letters on the morning of the wedding. “It wasn't planned. It just happened so that was a beautiful memory,” she shared. There was, too, the 'First Look'... “It was a real moment! Seeing my bridegroom for the 'first time' was truly magical as, too, his reaction when he turned around and saw me. I was on cloud nine for the entire day. I was the happiest of brides and could tell he was happy too.

The wedding officiant was the Reverend Andre John.

The reception continued on the lawns of Laughing Waters. The couple's arrival was announced by wedding MC Markland “Action” Edwards and welcomed with thunderous applause by their guests. They immediately hit the monogrammed dance floor for their first dance as husband and wife to Keep You Dry by Juke Ross. As the couple moved they were circled by members of their bridal party who held sparklers. Fog clouds courtesy of Black Tie added additional drama.

Dinner catered by Damian Watson of Concepts 2 Creation Ja Ltd followed. The fare reflected both Guyanese and Jamaican culture.

Formalities post-dinner included the cutting of the three-tiered Selena Wong cake that incorporated the wedding colours of ivory, blush and a hint of green; memorable, touching and tear-jerking speeches; and a few games.

Come time to dance the DJ of BlackTie Events fused dancehall and reggae as well as chutney and international music that kept the dance floor active all night long.

The newly-weds enjoyed a mini moon in MoBay. The first part of their honeymoon followed in February in Tulum, Mexico. The second, a European trip, will follow later this year.

Drs Petra-Deane Amoy Wickham and Sherlon Orin Sinclair are currently resident in the Bahamas.