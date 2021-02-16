Tips for a Tech-Savvy Wedding

You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column 'Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds. Her focus this week: Technology and your wedding.

Technology has made many things in our lives easier and more fun, including weddings. One of the ways that you can make a modern wedding unforgettable is by using technology. It has created new ways to plan a wedding without major work.

Here are some ways you can incorporate it into the planning process and during the wedding.

1. Wedding website

A personalised wedding website has become a popular way to keep your guests up to date on your wedding plans. It is functional and tech-savvy at the same time. Creating a beautiful wedding website should be one of your first goals. It becomes a one-stop shop for everything for the wedding, from online RSVP options to directions to the venue, and even web links for accommodation options.

2. Planning apps

There are so many wedding planning apps that make it easy to keep organised and stay on track, monitor RSVPs or send text updates to guests and even offer a platform to gather or share amazing photos from your special day.

3. Live streaming

Live-streaming technology allows people who are forced to miss your wedding to be part of the celebration through the magic of the Internet. Live streaming a wedding is even more important now because of the current pandemic. There are many professional live-streaming services, but you can also keep it simple and just live stream the wedding via Zoom, Facebook, Instagram, which are a few online platforms that allow you to do this.

4. Hashtags

If you haven't started using Instagram yet, there is no better time to start than now! Hashtags are an easy and free way to ensure you can see all the fab photos your friends and family have been taking during your wedding day. Include the hashtag on your invitations, print it on napkins, or place it at key points where people will notice it throughout the day. By creating a fun and original hashtag you make an online stamp for the events leading up to and during your wedding. Encourage guests to use it in their online posts.

6. Drone photos

Drones will capture views that your photographer won't usually get since a drone will get the most amazing footage of your day from a very unique perspective. Drone photos will leave you with incredible pictures and something that you will always want to look back on. It is also a great way to record videos of your ceremony or the dance floor at your reception. Hire the pro who knows how to use this technology and has a good eye for style. I'm sure the location means a lot to you, if for no other reason than you were married there! You'll want to get a lay of the land with aerial footage.

7. Wedding invitations

A great money and time saver option is to use an online electronic invitation. Invite your guests to your wedding using their e-mail address. You can also build your own custom RSVP system as part of your website that will allow your guests to RSVP.

8. Wedding music

Consider making use a playlist or download a file of your favourite music mixes. You can create song playlists for the ceremony instead of hiring a DJ. This is a great way to ensure you have all the songs you want to hear at your wedding. Make sure your device is fully charged and keep your charger handy... just in case.