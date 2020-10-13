Vows - Together Forever
They met courtesy of a family friend in 2013, and were wed seven years later on Sunday, August 9 at Arcadia Gardens in the historic city of Spanish Town. It was the second most memorable birthday gift for Tannesha Douglas from her now-husband Shawn Adams.
“Shawn's proposal came on my birthday a year ago, and today, we are declaring our forever love,” shared the glowing bride with Tuesday Style Vows. Her eyes glistened as she recalled a movie night out a year earlier, followed by drinks at Macau Gaming Lounge & Bar. “He kept holding my hands as he professed his love and desire for us to be together forever. A ring appeared and I said Yes!” she said.
Tannesha made her way to her waiting bridegroom to the sound of Calum Scott's You Are The Reason. Her off-the-shoulder David's Bridal white gown with silver epaulettes and Cinderella founce details made quite the statement. Her proud dad Fitz Douglas relished the moment in the spotlight with her.
The ceremony was officiated by Pastor John Henry and included a candlelight ceremony, with an intimate reception following inside the ballroom, where Cheryl Roxburgh and her team from Arcadia Gardens used shades of royal blue and white with gold accents to enhance the space.
Heartfelt toasts, a sumptuous meal, the cutting of the two-tiered fruitcake by Jermaine Smith, and a few newly-wed games thrown in for good measure, brought the affair to a perfect end.
The honeymoon will follow at a later date.
