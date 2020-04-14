Tues Vows April 14 Endless Love

A random trip to Marshalls seven years ago by New York City-based health-care professional Mario Stone put him on a clear path to marriage when he bumped into Raquel Reid, a property manager from Montego Bay. It wasn't all smooth sailing though!

I approached her from behind just to say hi, hoping to start a conversation. As she turned around, I was thrilled; she was even more stunning” Mario shared with Vows . “I was definitely on cloud nine,” he continued but was soon brought back to earth with a jolt when Raquel, mistaking him for a store clerk, asked him for size seven in the shoes she had in her hand!

Awkward would be an understatement! Not one to be easily daunted, however, Mario, without missing a beat, landed both her name and telephone contact. Cupid's quivering arrow had scored a bull's eye. The courtship began in earnest on September 22, 2012 during a romantic dinner with Mario openly admitting his love for her... they became long-distance lovers, and the relationship culminated with the proposal on February 23, 2019, the day before her birthday.

“I booked us a birthday celebration trip stay at the Pocono Cove Haven resorts in PA Pennsylvania,” shared Mario. “With the help of the staff we pulled off a subtly romantic engagement. Raquel was astonished by the attention to detail. I was a nervous wreck but managed to hold it together long enough to go down on one knee under a gazebo surrounded by colourful heart-shaped rose petals overlooking the frozen Lake Wallenpaupack.”

If Mario was a nervous wreck Raquel was an emotional one who, with drops of crystals dripping down her cheek, replied in the affirmative. Mario slipped the engagement ring on. The wedding ring would follow nine months later at Bellefield Great House, Montego Bay...

Here comes the bride...

In an elegant Krafted by Design Limited setting of gold and quartz Raquel made a stunning entrance in a champagne and ivory Madison James design mermaid gown that trailed to a ruffled tapered skirt. She clutched a bouquet of hydrangeas and white roses as her father Charles Reid escorted her up the aisle to her dapper bridegroom, who wore a blue tuxedo.

As the final strains of A Thousand Years played by saxophonist Rashaun Lee wafted throughout the property Pastor Damion Austin stepped forward to commence the proceedings.

The reception, described by the couple as epic, followed at Bellefield Great House. The sumptuous fare in a Garden of Eden setting was catered by award-winning chef Robert Joseph.

BigJ Entertainment kept all in an upbeat mood and declaring it to be the best wedding ever. Naturally, Mario and Raquel are in accord, telling Vows that “it was truly the best night of our lives”.

The newly-weds spent their honeymoon at The Royalton, Negril.