I knew the second I met you that there was something about you I needed. Turns out it wasn't something about you at all. It was just you... Beautiful Disasterby JamieMcGuire

Love found its way in the lives of auditors Andrew Edwards and Rus-Sandra White, who, in between reviewing numbers, developed quite a friendship. It was hardly love at first sight. More platonic, truth be told. Together they'd discuss life's issues, resolve each other's problems. The relationship after four years matured into love. Andrew returned from an overseas trip with a proposal uppermost in his mind.

Both Andrew and Rus-Sandra celebrate birthdays in December. Sandra determined that a spa day for them both would hit the mark.

Andrew was game but added another option to the spa menu. “I found out that Eden Gardens offered treatments for couples. I contacted the spa manager who helped me plan the entire proposal. Our spa treatment would be followed by dinner and then...

Out came the ring, recalls Rus-Sandra. Down on one kneee he went... I truly cannot recall what he said. I do know, however, that I said 'Yes!'

Here comes the bride...

... all dressed in a white gown from Bliss Bridal Boutique and clutching a bouquet of vendela roses with a pop of eucalyptus. She was escorted to her bridegroom by dad Crosley White to the strains of Can't Help Falling in Love by Haley Reinhart. The wedding officiant was Reverend Cornel Shaw.

The reception...

... followed inside the Family Life Complex of the Portmore New Testament Church of God enhanced by the team from New Levels Decor around the colours white, red and gold. The formalities were handled by Leighton Smith and included a hearty meal, speeches, wedding games, the cutting of the three-tiered traditional fruitcake by Jodicakes, and the couple's first dance as husband and wife to Cece and Bebe Winans Lord Lift Us Up.

And yes, there was dancing in the house of the Lord! Lots of it to the musical soundscape of DJ Derron Simmonds of the Portmore New Testament Church of God.

The newly-weds honeymooned at The Royalton White Sands Hotel.