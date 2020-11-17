Vows - We Found Love

Cupid's arrow can strike anywhere, at anytime. Just ask entrepreneur Sashwana Johnson and Urvills Supermarket CEO Nicholas Chin You, who are still on cloud nine after tying the knot on Sunday, August 2, in Mandeville.

Sashwana, a regular shopper at Urvills Supermarket, which is owned and operated by Nicholas, would enjoy the weekly congenial exchange of pleasantries. “He would always come to the window to start a conversation with me,” Sashwana told Tuesday Style Vows. In fact, these encounters would soon include his mum, and whomever Sashwana happened to be shopping with, and they would end up sitting for hours talking.

Cupid's quivering arrow landed on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2014. “I went shopping,” recalls Sashwana. “Nicholas presented me with a big gift basket and asked for my number... We started dating and five years later came the proposal... I was ecstatic as I replied 'Yes!'”

The exchange of vows took place on the manicured lawns of 12A Victoria, where Shawn Silburn of Sil Events used shades of wine red, gold, and ivory to enhance the area. To the strains of Luther Vandross's Endless Love featuring Mariah Carey, the bridesmaids made their way up the aisle in one-shoulder wine dresses by Mission Catwalk season 6 winner Rochele Spencer/@yourstrulyrochele. They were escorted by nattily attired groomsmen.

Emotions were high as Sashwana made her way up the aisle, to Major's Why I Love You. She was stunning in a Maggie Sottero gown from Bliss Bridal Boutique as she approached her bridegroom, who stood debonair in a royal blue and black suit from Spokes Apparel.

Under the ministerial guidance of Bishop Girvan Cooper, the newly-weds professed their love. The party recessed to the lyrics of Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop The Feeling.

“Our reception was spectacular,” expressed the couple. Master of ceremonies Shernette Clark kept things short but fun. Family and friends gave heartfelt toasts and well wishes. And DJ Sherlock set the rest of the mood to an unforgettable evening with musical hits from the 70s and 90s, bringing the affair to a perfect end.

The honeymoon will follow at a later date.