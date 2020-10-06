Welcome To Our Forever

“Twelve years ago this beautiful lady walked into a hardware store,” shared Norwegian Cruise Line Art Preparator Garricket Shaw with Tuesday Style Vows. He was referencing his first glimpse of Evelyn Mitchell Infant School Acting Principal Shellian Cooper, and the moment when he made up his mind that she would be his wife. He was spot on! On Wednesday, July 29, at Bettino's Italian Restaurant, Drax Hall, the two exchanged wedding vows.

It might have been love at first sight for him, but the road to her heart was slow and steady. In fact, it took two years for Garricket to actually get her telephone number from her brother with whom he played football. It would take another week before he mustered up enough courage to, well, actually call. Indeed, as Garricket remembers, the phone call was met with a barrage of questions: “Who are you? Where did you get my number? What do you want?

It was a bumpy start but his determination was dogged. Shellian, a devout Christian, invited Garricket to church. He eventually got saved. Their friendship continued but he was more convinced than ever that he wanted more! Shellian however wasn't ready for more, and marriage was certainly not top of mind.

But his persistence, coupled with a nine-month-long absence due to work obligations, led to her eventually accepting his proposal.

“I was very persistent,” he revealed. “She gave me more than 1,000 no's! I was determined, however, that this beautiful, loyal, dedicated and down-to-earth, but stubborn woman was [to be] my wife.”

For Shellian's part: “Garrick won my heart with his humble demeanour, caring personality and his persistency over the years... The qualities I always looked for in a husband were very much evident in him; today I have no regrets to say that he is the love of my life,” she admitted. Her promise to her bridegroom is a life filled with happiness, fun and romance.

The novel coronavirus reduced the couple's guest list from 200 to 40 physically on location. (The other guests would have to join via Zoom.) Plus, Garricket, on return to the island, was faced with a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Finally, all was in place for the exchange of vows complete with COVID-19 protocols.

The venue was the sandy beachfront of the Ocho Rios location of Bettino's Italian Restaurant. Décor details were handled by close family friend Michelle Levene-Phillips, principal of The Wedding Planner Plus, who along with her team used shades of pink, white, and gold to enhance the area.

At the altar stood the bridegroom in an ivory and black Azzaro Couture suit. To the strains of Ryann Darling's I Choose You, Shellian made her way up the aisle escorted by her father Owen Cooper. She was a stunning sight in an ivory Maggie Sottero mermaid gown complete with a cathedral gown from Bliss Bridal Boutique. In her hand was a bouquet of fuchsia and ivory roses accentuated with diamond pins, white hydrangeas and eucalyptus.

The ceremony was officiated by Bishop Lloyd Lawrence and included a sand ceremony where the couple created a heart [shape] in the sand while the emotion-stirring Mercy Chinwo song Jesus You Love Me Too Muchplayed in the background.

Another high point for the couple was their exit along with their bridal party to Master KG's Jerusalema .

The reception followed upstairs in the ballroom where guests enjoyed a catered dinner by Bettino's Italian Restaurant. Master of ceremonies Reverend Marcia Rowe handled the formalities that included heart-felt toasts, the newlywed game, and the cutting of the three-tiered Cynthia James fruitcake. The newly weds were also serenaded by Abba Jones.

The newly-weds honeymooned at Hotel Riu Ocho Rios.