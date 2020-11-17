What's your BRIDE PERSONALITY?

You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column 'Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds. Her focus this week: The bride's personality

A recommendation for brides: Before you start planning your wedding, take a look at your own personality! With a few easy questions, you'll have your wedding style determined in no time!

Every bride is different, and each has a completely different vision of what her wedding will be like: This is what is known as a bride personality.

The bride's personality can help narrow down choices, decide on a cohesive theme, create the perfect ambience, and help avoid common challenges along the way.

Believe it or not, there are a few standard bride personalities:

The free-spirited bride

This type of bride enjoys living in the moment and will want to share her joy with everyone.

She usually isn't afraid to express her personality, ideals, and goals. The free-spirit bride can be artistic, modern, or chic. For this bride personality, pretty much anything she sees as an expression of love and self is a go.

The no-nonsense bride

This bride personality is direct and decisive — she has a very take-charge attitude and will take control of wedding planning right away. Decisions are made swiftly and efficiently. It's simply not the personality of this bride to agonise over decisions, so the planning process will move forward quickly. She has a very clear idea of what she wants and how she wants things to run. Her wedding day will match her vision.

The lavish bride

She goes for over-the-top details for every aspect of the wedding. This bride personality will accept nothing but the best for her big day, even if means failing to stick to a budget. She wants to host “the best wedding ever!” She has high standards for her day and herself. She is a big spender.

The fun bride

She's all about the party — her wedding will be creative and fun. Having fun is the top priority for this bride. You can expect an epic, energetic and entertaining event. There is sure to be a reception that includes dancing until the wee hours with a bunch enthusiastic partygoers. Her focus will be on planning the reception. Non-traditional creative reception settings and themes are often incorporated into this bride's wedding.

The conservative & budget-conscious bride

This bride's personality is the type that will try to stick to her budget. She may even get creative with some DIY and will certainly be doing some serious research before booking vendors. There's nothing wrong with sticking to a budget, but these brides tend to obsessively compare prices of vendors and negotiate for a better rate wherever they can.

The 'Bridezilla'

Frankly, these are just overstressed brides who are obsessed with the idea of everything being perfect for their wedding. They have a “my way or the highway” kind of attitude. Many people may try to ignore her personality, but it can rub people the wrong way. She has difficulty adjusting her unrealistic expectations.

The fairy-tale bride

She is girly, elegant and perhaps inspired a few princess movies. She's all about romance, traditions, candles, and flowers. The fairy-tale bride enjoys being the princess for a day and loves being the centre of attention as she enjoys her journey to say “I do” to her Prince Charming. Her wedding will incorporate sentimental details throughout the wedding. This bride's wedding will be a magical night to remember.

Make sure to be aware of your personality and how it affects those around you. No matter what your bride personality, remember that the planning process leading up to your big day should be filled with fond memories.