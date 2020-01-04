2020 Make-up Trends — Pantone's Classic Blue
The Pantone colour of the year is Classic Blue, and it seems our local make-up artists — never ones to shy away from colour — were waiting on the perfect opportunity to use the bold shade in eye looks. The Under The Dryer (UTD) spotted the trend at Glamcon Beauty Expo and Conference in December, and though the MUAs were not yet privy to Pantone's announcement, they were nevertheless a step ahead with fun looks chock-full of blue eyeshadows, pigments, crystals and glitter. For 2020, lips, lids and lashes will be painted blue! Here are some looks from Glamcon, and for adventurous DIY-ers we have the top five blue beauty products you need right now.
Incorporate Classic Blue into your everyday make-up routine with these five products:
Colourpop Blue Moon Eyeshadow Palette
With a unique range of blues in matte, metallics and duochrome finishes, this palette affords you the opportunity to create any look you want. Enliven a brown smokey-eye by adding the shade 'Fine China' to the waterline or add a pop of blue intensity to the inner-corner with 'Tide Pool'.
YSL Vinyl Couture - #5 I'm the Trouble
Blue mascara is once again having a moment. The perfect shade can be a daring alternative to black on those days (or nights) when you want your eyes to be seen!
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Pencil - Chaos
This cool blue is not only striking but also flattering on many different skin tones.
Pat McGrath Labs Astral Kiss Duo
The Lip Fetish Noir in the shade 'Astral Blue Star' and the periwinkle Lust Gloss in the shade 'Astral Moon Flower' are the perfect pair when you want to achieve a glossy lip with hints of blue.
MAC Glitter - Cerulean
We're letting you in on a little secret: glittery blue eyeshadow looks are a brown-eyed girl's best friend. Dust some of MAC's Cerulean and watch those eyes sparkle.
CREDITS
On the cover:
Make-up by Brittany Miller on Marisa Chisholm and make-up by Shanice Renee on Laquita Napier
Senior Associate Editor - Lifestyle & Social Content
Novia McDonald-Whyte
Contributor: Alayne Richards
Photos:
Naphtali Junior
Courtesy of amazon.com
Courtesy of maccosmetics.com
Courtesy of colourpop.com
Courtesy of patmcgrath.com
