50 First Dates at Totally Male
Fall in love all over again with Totally Male's new home at 6 Windsor Avenue, Kingston 5. The all-male spa, which began its love affair with men over 25 years ago, is totally new — except for the top-notch service which remains the same!
Sitting on just over 1,000 square metres of prime real estate, the updated spa boasts over 3,000 sq ft, a big leap from its former 1,600-sq ft space at 1 Brompton Road. Interior designer Angelie Martin-Spencer fuses warm and cosy with masculine and modern to create a welcoming space. And coupled with the design upgrade are new services and treatments right in time for Valentine's weekend.
Forget tech gifts, tools and cologne — these days, men require more! Treat him to the powerful healing tool of bamboo with a heated massage that alleviates pain, particularly in the neck and shoulders. Have a special someone whose feet undergo daily wear and tear because of work? Rejuvenate his tired feet with a hot-stone pedicure. Six barber chairs split equally between two light and airy spa-like rooms beckon. Put your best face forward with a range of deep-pore facials, scrubs, and peels from the all-female team of aestheticians. Indeed, the Totally Male team of 15 are all trained women with years of experience.
Pampering starts as young as for one-year-olds and goes all the way to the elderly with the “Angel Care” programme that provides grooming services for the sick and shut-in. With over 25 years in the beauty business, principal Sandra Samuels is the authority on men's grooming (just ask the Most Hon Brogad!). Under The Dryer (UTD) suggests getting totally fab at Totally Male. We'll accept full responsibility if you totally fall in love!
Visit Totally Male ClubSpa & Salon at 6 Windsor Avenue. Check them out on instagram.com/totallyspamale or book appoinments by visiting www.totallymalespa.com
