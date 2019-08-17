Beauty Inside and Out

Ever suffered from dry, ashy skin? Perhaps had an itchy scalp linked to skin inflammations, or just wanted a moisturiser to rejuvenate the skin? Well, local beauty brands Ettenio and Nutrition Block — producers of the Jahzill, Hair & Skin Treasures, and the Jamaican Sorrel and Kaolin Clay-infused body wash have unveiled new products, and Under the Dryer (UTD) has the deets.

On Sunday, July 14 at the inaugural Brides' Night Out at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel, UTD discovered the cashmere wonders of the Ettenio Bath and Body Oil, when used — as directed by Ettenio CEO Antoinette Davis — with the body creme moisturiser from the Body Care Collection. The results were instantaneous! No surprises there; the complete skin care and body care collections are formulated to replenish dry skin with “the finest, most potent and scientifically advanced, 100% raw organic extracts and botanicals”. Davis calls it “eco-luxury” and told UTD that “[Ettenio offers a] range of personal and beauty care for the discerning, multi-cultural consumer, using only plant-based and organic ingredients of the highest quality and proven efficacy to deliver clinically validated results”.

At a recent staging of Kingston Night Market, UTD discovered “the bone broth lady”, sales director at Nutrition Block Joan Taylor, who introduced the wellness within products distributed by the holistic beauty business. Taylor and the Nutrition Block team had other new products to share, like the Jahzill Activated Charcoal Powder (perfect as a clay mask alternative), the multi-purpose stress reliever Blackstrap Molasses that also stabilises blood sugar levels, and the Hair & Skin Treasures Bee Butter Hair Dress & Scalp Treatment that's packed with a range of essential oils like spearmint and eucalyptus. The best part is all the products are free of preservatives and synthetic chemicals.

For more information, contact

Antoinette Davis/Ettenio

43 Main Street, Mandeville, Manchester

website: www.ettenio.com

Telephone: (876) 625-1296/962-0072

e-mail: creativedirector@ettenio.com

Joan Taylor/Nutrition Block

2 Angelina Avenue

Spanish Town, St Catherine

(876) 781-2178

e-mail: j.etaylorjm@gmail.com