Top 6 Red Lipsticks for Valentine's Day
Under The Dryer
1 - MAC Ruby Woo: The classic matte shade is a cult favourite and said to be universally flattering. It was one of superstar Rihanna's faves before she created the perfect red for her own beauty line.
2 - Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint - Uncensored: Dress your pout in a show-stopping, soft matte red. Bonus points for the precision wand that creates the perfect outline
3 - Pat McGrath MatteTrance Lipstick - Elson: Mediumdark red with matte but comfortable, long-lasting wear.
4 - Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick - Pioneer: A staple in most make-up artists' kits, this true red liquid lipstick goes on smoothly!
5 - Colourpop Matte X Lippie Stix - Trust Me: Guaranteed to garner tons of compliments, Trust Me is possibly the brightest red on our list! Approach, or should we say, apply, with caution.
6 - Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet - N°5: Pull this gorgeous lipstick bullet from your purse for a quick touch-up and watch your friends swoon over its luxurious gold and red packaging.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy