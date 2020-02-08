Top 6 Red Lipsticks for Valentine's Day

1 - MAC Ruby Woo: The classic matte shade is a cult favourite and said to be universally flattering. It was one of superstar Rihanna's faves before she created the perfect red for her own beauty line.

2 - Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint - Uncensored: Dress your pout in a show-stopping, soft matte red. Bonus points for the precision wand that creates the perfect outline

3 - Pat McGrath MatteTrance Lipstick - Elson: Mediumdark red with matte but comfortable, long-lasting wear.

4 - Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick - Pioneer: A staple in most make-up artists' kits, this true red liquid lipstick goes on smoothly!

5 - Colourpop Matte X Lippie Stix - Trust Me: Guaranteed to garner tons of compliments, Trust Me is possibly the brightest red on our list! Approach, or should we say, apply, with caution.

6 - Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet - N°5: Pull this gorgeous lipstick bullet from your purse for a quick touch-up and watch your friends swoon over its luxurious gold and red packaging.