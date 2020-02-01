Bangin' Brows and Lifted Lids

Eyebrows have been in the spotlight more than ever recently, and for good reason. They frame the face when done properly, creating a polished look. But perfectly arched brows is an art that many have not mastered. If you struggle with filling in your brows each morning, shave a few minutes off your daily beauty routine with a professional solution — powder brows! The new technique is perfect for women who missed out on microblading because of oily skin.

Powder Brows

Eye Beauty JA principal Shelley Phillips says the ideal candidate for powder brows is someone who has oily skin or mature skin, although clients opt for this look even if they don't have oily skin, as it creates a filled-in look. It is a good option for those who already have some hair but still fill in their brows to make them look fuller. Powder brows look a lot like your natural brows and last two-four years depending on age, skin type and lifestyle. Powder brows do not have individual hair-like strokes as microblading; once healed, powder brows have a soft make-up look. The soft make-up look means that the tails of the brows are darker and fade to lighter at the beginning of the brows.

Phillips also recommends the powder brow technique as a way of colour correcting for anyone who suffers from pink/grey tinted brows as a result of an old microblading procedure or tattoo. This procedure is done with a machine and a vibrating needle. All pigments used are vegan.

Also available at Eye Beauty JA are...

Scalpel-free eyelid lift that actually works!

If you're at that stage where you have noticed the eyes aren't as lifted as they once were, and you want them looking bright and alert again, then Eye Beauty JA's non-invasive eyelid lift may be for you. The procedure doesn't involve a scalpel, hence reducing the associated risks, cost, pain and downtime.

Eye Beauty JA's plasma/eye lift can help you address issues with saggy top and bottom eyelids which occur when the skin around the eyes gets lax with age. A plasma eye lift is a powerful and effective alternative to surgical procedures such as surgical blepharoplasty (eyelid correction). Non-surgical eye lifts help tighten the excess eyelid skin and wrinkles around the eyes.

What to expect?

During the procedure a small pen is used to create ionised arcs of plasma. When the pen is in close contact with the surface of the skin it creates a tiny microdot. This instantly vaporises the unwanted skin, immediately tightening the surrounding area, removing unwanted skin and lines.

To lift or not to lift?

Plasma lift treatment is ideal for anyone who wishes to tighten skin and lessen the appearance of lines. It is a great treatment for:

• Tightening creeping eyelids and lifting the eye area

• Removing lines around the eyes

Kick the kohl to the kerb!

It's one of the most common beauty complaints: your eyeliner is flawless at 9:00 am, but by lunchtime you have embarassing smears and everyone is asking if you've slept in your make-up. Eye Beauty JA has the perfect beauty fix with semi-permanent bottom and top eyeliner. The technique is a form of cosmetic tattooing. This is ideal for clients who have problems with their eyeliner smearing or smudging. Put away your eye pencils for several years (or for good) with Eye Beauty JA's semi-permanent bottom and top eyeliner. This method is also done with a machine that has a tiny vibrating needle where pigment is penetrated into the skin. Permanent eyeliner will not wash off with the rest of your make-up, but will start to fade within a year or two.