Bet on Blush for Valentine's

The verdict is in: Valentine's Day 2020 is all about dreamy, romantic make-up! Glossy pinks lips, shimmery flushed cheeks, and a skin-like bronzy base are ways to capture the spirit of love day. And for those who just can't imagine ditching their signature red pout, we have collated the top six red lipsticks for date night, with some old favourites and new must-haves. Under The Dryer (UTD) has the inside scoop on all the V-Day beauty trends.

Top 6 Red Lipsticks for Valentine's Day

1. MAC Ruby Woo: The classic matte shade is a cult favourite and said to be universally flattering. It was one of superstar Rihanna's faves before she created the perfect red for her own beauty line.

2. Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint - Uncensored: Dress your pout in a show-stopping, soft matte red. Bonus points for the precision wand that creates the perfect outline.

3. Pat McGrath MatteTrance Lipstick - Elson: Medium-dark red with matte but comfortable, long-lasting wear.

4. Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick - Pioneer: A staple in most make-up artists' kits, this true red liquid lipstick goes on smoothly!

5. Colourpop Matte X Lippie Stix - Trust Me: Guaranteed to garner tons of compliments, Trust Me is possibly the brightest red on our list! Approach, or should we say, apply with caution.

6. Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet - N°5: Pull this gorgeous lipstick bullet from your purse for a quick touch-up and watch your friends swoon over its luxurious gold and red packaging.

Check out Nicole Blake's make-up looks on her Instagram page, @brushedbynicole or call (876) 435-8046 to book appointments.