Glamcon's Festive Beauty Trends

We're back at Glamcon Beauty Expo and Conference held on December 8 at the Worthington, Spanish Court Hotel where Jamaica's key beauty influencers and two popular overseas make-up artists gathered for a day of trends, tips and talk. Last week we presented festive beauty trends from Trinidadian make-up pro Kai Forde. Now Under The Dryer (UTD) shares insider tips from Florida-based pro make-up artist Ashley Wallace.

1. What's the top make-up trend for the festive season?

The top make-up trend this festive season is a BOLD red lip!

2. Share a beauty tip that guarantees a flawless face for holiday parties and events.

Using MOM (milk of magnesia) before foundation! It will have your face matte & flawless throughout all of your holiday parties with little to no touch-ups. Especially for my oily hotties!

3. What are three make-up items you could not live without?

• The Sauce Cosmetics Eyelashes

• Glit Your Life Glitters

• Juvia's Place I Am Magic Foundation

4. What are your go-to make-up brands?

My favourite high-end brand is Juvia's Place. Their products honestly fit both the high-end and drugstore price spectrum. Maybelline is my favourite drugstore brand.

5. What is one beauty tool that you would recommend to anyone?

A damp beauty sponge.

6. Describe your everyday make-up look.

My everyday makeup look is my signature soft glam with a winged eyeliner.

7. What is the most common make-up faux pas?

I believe makeup is an art. So there are no rules. One tip I can share is to make sure to use your beauty sponge to get a flawless finish for your foundation. Blending is key!

8. How important is skincare in your make-up routine?

Skincare is super-important. I make sure I get facials every month to keep my skin under control.

9. What's the one must-have beauty product for the festive season?

Glitter. A lot of glitter!

10. Typical glitter smokey-eye for New Year's Eve looks or are you switching it up?

Typical glitter smokey-eye; you can't go wrong with that !

Top three products to get and gift from Ashley's favourite drugstore brand - Maybelline

1. Maybelline SuperStay Full Coverage Under-Eye Concealer

The Beauty Spot Ltd Trade Marketing Manager Christena Miller says this Christmas cake is for eating, not for the face. Less is more; cover those under-eye dark circles with the new Maybelline SuperStay Full Coverage Under-Eye concealer, set with a translucent powder and go! The new concealer can also be used as a foundation for those nights that require a bit more coverage.

2. Maybelline New York SuperStay Ink Crayon Lipstick - 45 Hustle in Heels

Try Ashley Wallace's bold red lip recommendation with the longwear lipstick crayon available in over 12 shades. The new lip product is not only fade-resistant but is also tiny purse-friendly with its slim design and handy built-in sharpener. The Beauty Spot Ltd (distributors of Maybelline) Trade Marketing Manager Christena Miller says, “You want to wear a lipstick that doesn't embarrass you by transferring to your teeth or by creasing and cracking”. Miller says whether you choose a ruby red or opt for a deeper shade of wine the formula of the Maybelline New York SuperStay Ink Crayon Lipstick is perfect for a festive night out.

3. Maybelline New York Lasting Fix Make-Up Setting Spray

Everyone hates reaching in for hugs and having your make-up ruin someone's outfit. Christena Miller says worry no more, the Lasting Fix Make-Up Setting Spray is here to prevent those embarrassing moments. This season you can hug and smooch with confidence!

Maybelline is distributed in Jamaica by The Beauty Spot Ltd and is available at most major beauty supplies stores and pharmacies islandwide. You can contact Ashley Wallace by visiting her Instagram page @itshotchiick.