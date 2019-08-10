Hair By Grade
There's nothing quite like that feeling of just leaving the hairdresser with a fresh cut, colour, creme and style. Conversely, there's nothing we dread more than a bad hair day! This is not lost on the team at Shop #3, Beauty Village & Makeup Artistry located at Lipstick Plaza, 17 Congreve Park, Portmore.
Principal Melisa Blair has long had a passion for hair. “I would always be asked as a teen to style hair. From family to neighbours, all would come or call me over to get their hair done. I was the go-to stylist at home and at school,” she told Under the Dryer (UTD). There was no better training ground. In 2015, she secured a position with award-winning hairstylist Marsha Robinson, who further developed her skills by introducing her to wig making.
Blair had found her calling! Armed with this additional feather in her cap she absorbed the Hollywood trends and practised non-stop until she felt confident enough to declare this as her niche. It's no idle boast! Hair by Grade offers services such as perms, wig making, hair colouring and weaving, boasting a roster of repeat clients.
It would be remiss of UTD to not mention Blair's warm and embracing pesonality. It's not difficult to see why her customers have remained devoted.
Never one to rest on her laurels, Blair keeps abreast of trends, products and developments in the beauty industry.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy