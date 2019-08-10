There's nothing quite like that feeling of just leaving the hairdresser with a fresh cut, colour, creme and style. Conversely, there's nothing we dread more than a bad hair day! This is not lost on the team at Shop #3, Beauty Village & Makeup Artistry located at Lipstick Plaza, 17 Congreve Park, Portmore.

Principal Melisa Blair has long had a passion for hair. “I would always be asked as a teen to style hair. From family to neighbours, all would come or call me over to get their hair done. I was the go-to stylist at home and at school,” she told Under the Dryer (UTD). There was no better training ground. In 2015, she secured a position with award-winning hairstylist Marsha Robinson, who further developed her skills by introducing her to wig making.

Blair had found her calling! Armed with this additional feather in her cap she absorbed the Hollywood trends and practised non-stop until she felt confident enough to declare this as her niche. It's no idle boast! Hair by Grade offers services such as perms, wig making, hair colouring and weaving, boasting a roster of repeat clients.

It would be remiss of UTD to not mention Blair's warm and embracing pesonality. It's not difficult to see why her customers have remained devoted.

Never one to rest on her laurels, Blair keeps abreast of trends, products and developments in the beauty industry.