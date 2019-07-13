J'Max Hair Highlights Beauty

Since the doors of J'Max Hair and Nail Club opened almost two decades ago, principal Wayne Maxwell has cemented his name in the industry.

The award-winning hairstylist continues to boost women's confidence and highlight their beauty with his daily cutting and colouring services. Seeking to expand his service offerings to include spa treatments, Maxwell revamped his brand, now J'Max Spa Hair and Nail Club, and relocated to 31 Upper Waterloo Road a little over two years ago. “We want to offer a one-stop shop that meets the needs and convenience of our clients,” Maxwell told the Under The Dryer (UTD) team.

Aiming to be on the cutting edge of trends, Maxwell believes in continuous education, and in short order, The HEART College of Beauty Services alumnus can proudly add Redken colourist to his résumé. Maxwell plans to broaden his horizon by introducing his own hair product line but until then, he swears by the Matrix, Design Essentials and Redken hair products.

Crediting his success to a passion for providing service, and his daughter, Maliah, Maxwell told the UTD team, “I want to create a multinational and global business that will leave a legacy for her.” He encourages all beginning hairstylists to “love what you do” and “constantly practise your craft”.

Under The Dryer shares the highlights.