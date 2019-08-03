Latoya's Beauty Serum
Thoya Beauty Care and Spa recently celebrated its second anniversary at Suite #5, 107A Constant Spring Road, located in the Giscombe Gym and Wellness Centre. It is a dream realised for principal Latoya Gregg. “I was a commercial model,” shared Gregg, “with a passion for make-up artistry. I used my modelling platform to learn as much as possible about make-up, and most importantly, I got certified.” Indeed, Gregg earned a certificate in make-up artistry and nail technology locally from The Face Place Institute of Aesthetics, plus received certification in aesthetics from Atelier Esthetique Institute of Esthetics; Dermaplaning at Dermaplane Pro; and classic lash extension at Eye Design University in Manhattan, New York.
Her salon opened soon after her final diploma was framed. She's not looked back! Her focus is on ensuring the best skin and beauty care for her clients. What she cannot stress enough is protecting the skin from skin cancer. “Skin cancer is a lot more prevalent than people realise. It is, therefore, equally important to protect skin from ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultra violet B (UVB) rays; both of which are damaging to the skin. A sunscreen with sun protection factor (SPF) of 20-50 is the safest preventative measure to care for the skin.” In addition, she shared, “Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that stimulates collagen production and helps to reduce signs of aging by repairing damage done by the sun.” All products used at Thoya Beauty Care and Spa are paraben-free.
Thoya Beauty Care and Spa
Address: Suite #5, 107A Constant Spring Road (inside Giscombe Gym and Wellness Centre)
Appointments Only
Opening hours: Monday to Sunday
10:30 am to 6:00 pm
Tel: 876-405-3551
IG & FB: @thoyabeautyspa
