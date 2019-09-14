Kids 'N Play - Lavish Luxury Kids Spa

Back-to-school remains the focus of Under The Dryer (UTD) with Lavish Luxury Kids spa that caters to girls between the ages of two and 16.

The establishment, which opened on April 22, 2019, is located at 22 Kensington Crescent, New Kingston.

Principal Tashawna Martin told UTD that the business emerged as a result the lack of child-appropriate salons in Jamaica. “I would bring my younger sister to the salon with me. She loved to be pampered, but seemed to not have as much fun being around adults. That's when I thought, there is nowhere in Jamaica designed specifically for our young girls,” Martin said. Parents or guardians need not worry therefore about inappropriate conversations or music taking place in the salon.

The goal of the salon is to instil self-confidence in young girls. “We aim to do this through our various spa services and parties. This will teach our girls to interact with one another and acknowledge that we all may have differences, but we're all unique in our special way,” Martin explained.

The entire establishment, from services offered to décor, has been strategically chosen to support the theme of the business, which is 'princess'. Unfortunately, the spa does not currently offer services for boys; there are however plans to launch a boys' section.

Menu offerings at Lavish Luxury Kids Spa include hair-care services, manicures, pedicures, facials, princess make-up, hair braiding and natural hair washing and styling, in addition to a variety of private spa party packages. Martin explained to UTD that all of the employees are experienced licensed cosmetologists.

Lavish Luxury Kids spa

Instagram: @lavishluxurykidsspa

22 Kensington Crescent, New Kingston

Phone: (876) 887-6036/WhatsApp:(609)-369-9915