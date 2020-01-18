Losing Inches for 2020

If like most of us you spent the holidays overindulging and chugging cocktails at those ritzy events your waistline might have gone up a few extra inches!

No better time, we reckon, to check out available options, in addition to the gym. Your Under The Dryer (UTD) team engages general, laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon Dr Alfred Dawes to get the skinny.

Under The Dryer

(UTD): It is that time of year when people struggle with losing extra weight they may have gained during the festive season. What are a few of your recommendations for those seeking non-surgical options for shedding those pounds.

Dr Alfred Dawes

(AD): Whatever options you are considering for weight loss. it is extremely important that you understand that there will be no long-term success unless there is a lifestyle change. You may consider:

1. A diet and exercise programme where you consume less calories and aim to burn more calories by increasing physical activity. The calorie deficit thus created will result in the slow and steady shedding of pounds.

2. Medically supervised weight loss. This approach may involve taking tablets that decrease the absorption of fat or carbohydrates from the intestines, leading to less calories from your meals reaching your bloodstream. With less calories available your body has to turn on its own fat stores, leading to weight loss.

3. The gastric balloon. Although considered non-surgical, the gastric balloon involves an outpatient procedure to place and fill a balloon inside your stomach. You will feel fuller, eat less, and will get cues from the balloon whenever you overeat or eat the wrong foods. This leads to dramatic weight loss before the balloon is removed in a year and sustained weight loss with the lifestyle changes learned during the programme.

UTD: Working out always tops the list of New Year's resolutions, but many struggle with seeing it through. What are your recommendations for readers who have already left the fitness trail but still have 5-10 lbs to lose?

AD: You cannot outrun a bad diet! The most important part of your exercise routine is what you eat when you are not exercising. Be consistent with your diet even if you miss a few days of exercise. Most people get frustrated and give up on their programme because they don't realise that they are self-sabotaging. Before you throw in the towel, look at what's on your plate and those snacks. Fix those and give it another shot.

UTD: Describe some of the services (both surgical and non-surgical) that you provide.

AD: I offer a wide range of services for every weight category. Metabolic testing to see how fast or slow your metabolism is, so you can scientifically know exactly how much you need to eat and burn to lose or gain weight. Liposuction for stubborn areas of fat. Nutritional programmes, the gastric balloon for non-surgical weight loss up to 70 lbs. Bariatric surgery for those who desire a permanent weight-loss procedure to solve yo-yo dieting and chronic diseases. I can be found on Instagram @dr_aldawes or call (876) 455-4527.

UTD: What's your 2020 top tip for maintaining a healthy weight?

AD: Consistency. Life will always be pulling you in different directions, so you must carve out time to take care of you. Even if you fall off you have to pick up back where you left off. Over time you will see the results even if they are slower than you want. Remember that the alternative to slow improvement is rapid movement in the opposite direction of your goals. Just keep plodding! Your future self will thank you.