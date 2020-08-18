Mask-friendly Make-up with Maybelline

The experts at EC Makeup Bar are back with more transfer-proof make-up techniques! And, while last time we tapped one of the store's make-up artists for tips and tricks, this week store manager Yaquema Sewell shows you how to get a DIY flawless 'beat' that lasts all day! Best of all, Sewell uses affordable products from make-up brand Maybelline. Step-by-step with Sewell as we learn her mask-friendly routine.

Expressive Eyes

We get it, masks cover most of the face! But the eyes are still wide open and deserved of extra attention. Sewell, who opted for a gold smokey look insists the look is easy to recreate. Add structure to the eyes by sweeping a chocolate brown shade onto the outer corners and crease, then follow up with gold shimmer on the lids, and for an extra pop add brighter-hued glitter to the inner corner.

Bolster Your Base

Sewell says achieving a long-wearing base is easier than you think. Her tips include creating a smooth and even canvas with a blurring primer, then following up with thin layers of foundation. Sewell recommends using a brush to achieve a full-coverage application.

Set & Spray

Once all the layers are blended to perfection, set it in place with an ultra-fine loose setting. Then lock it all in place with a matte setting spray.

Step 1 — Shake the bottle well.

Step 2 — Hold 8-10” away from the face and ensure your eyes are closed.

Step 3 — Spray 4-6 times around your face. Avoid spraying directly into eyes and on lips.

Lock-In Lips

Want smudge-proof lipstick? Liquid lipstick is the way to go. Try the SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick. It delivers a flawless matte finish in a range of super-saturated shades.