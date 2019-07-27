Every girl deserves her perfect fairy 'nail' story, and with the summer already kicked into high gear, it's imperative that you nail your mani-pedi this season. According to expert nail technicians (and Instagram, of course!), there are tons of nail trends creating waves, and we're eager to try them. From transparent nails to daring colours with intricate shapes and designs, your Under The Dryer (UTD) team, with the help of two local nail technicians, has curated a list of six of the season's most voguish sets. Grab your flip-flops and join the wave. Give your manicurist a call today!

Kimberlyn Johnson of Vip Nailz Bud

1) Marble Nails

“A popular trend (and one of my favourite) nail designs for the summer is definitely the marble nail design. A lot of clients request it because it's so versatile, and feminine, yet so fashionable.”

2) V-French Tips

“This style takes a whole new spin on the French tip that we loved from the 90s. The 'French' line is inverted to form a V and, and highlighted with a whole new colour. My clients and I are very fond of this look.”

3) Neon Nails

“Everywhere we go nowadays, we see neon. Neon pink, green and orange are favourites from my clients. It's so rich and bright and totally represents the feel of summer.”

Temoy Roache of Tmoi'z Nailz



1) Faded Ombré



“The faded ombré trend is one of my top picks for the summer. Ombré on a whole has taken on an entirely different trend. For example, there's the straight ombré (where the colour starts dark and goes to light) and then there is the reverse ombré (where the colour starts light then goes dark). There's a variation and colour combination that can suit any woman.”



2) The Multi-Shaped Acrylic Set



“This set often consists of three or four consistent nail shapes with two additional shapes. For example, three or four coffin (ballerina)-shaped nails and then two or one stiletto-shaped nails. This one is so funky and edgy, and most of my clients are requesting it these days.”



3) Milk Bath Nails



“This is one of the newest styles to take off and is very intricate. It's basically flowers that looked immersed in milky water. White acrylic is used and dried flowers encapsulated inside to give the illusion of the flowers in a milk bath.”





