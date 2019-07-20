Summer Beauty Guide

We know the feeling: you're at your favourite beauty spot and don't know what to select – because there are so many options. If, like us, you've been in and out of Mirror Mirror JA, Fontana pharmacies islandwide, Discount Beauty Supplies & Salon Equipment, or have checked in with Kaelyn's Distributors Limited, you know the struggle. Our gift to you this summer is a total beauty guide from the people behind the counter, the merchandisers, who've assisted your Under the Dryer team with providing you with this summer's best-sellers.

Kaelyn's Distributors Managing Director Rudolph Thomas

Black Radiance has been on the shelves in Jamaica since 2017 and has been distributed by Kaelyn Distributors. “There's no other make-up brand in Jamaica that's outselling Black Radiance.” Why? UTD asked... “It's for “us”, it's affordable, and it works very well for all complexions.”

The brand provides at least six products that are in constant demand:

#1 Black Radiance Contour Palettes

#2 Black Radiance Waterproof Mascara

#3 Black Radiance Loose-Setting Powder aka Banana Powder

#4 Black Radiance Pressed Powder

#5 Black Radiance Perfect Tone Lip Gloss

#6 Black Radiance Bronzers

Chantal Gordon, sales representative at Discount Beauty Supplies & Salon Equipment

Gordon is puckered-over by the Cashmere, Sultry Pink and the collection of glitter lippies from the Black Radiance line. “The Maybelline Foundation is very smooth, provides a good finish, a good coverage, and doesn't make you sweat.”

#1 Foundations: Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Fit Me Foundation/Maybelline Super Stay Full Coverage Foundation

#2 Mascaras: Maybelline Total Temptation Mascara & Maybelline Big Shot Volum'Express Mascara

#3 Lipsticks: Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink

#4 Lip gloss: Black Radiance Perfect Tone Lip Gloss in Cashmere, Sultry Pink, and “all the Glitters”.

Daina Dyer, beauty officer at Fontana Pharmacy, Montego Bay

“With the heat this summer, no one wants a foundation that moves. The Super Stay sticks and stays, withstands the heat, and is available in a variety of shades. Plus it's offered at a good price point and is available at all Fontana branches or online at Fontana.com.” Dyer's honourable mention is the Black Radiance Brilliant Effects Lip Gloss.

#1 Aunt Jackie's Curl La La Defining Curl Custard Cream

#2 Sacha Cosmetics Fix It Setting Spray

#3 Maybelline Super Stay Full Coverage Foundation

#4 Black Radiance Brilliant Effects lip glosses

Stacey-Lee Dunbar, store manager at Mirror Mirror Jamaica

At Mirror Mirror Ja, some of the best-sellers include Maybelline foundations, Black Opal, Revlon, and Jordana products. Dunbar's top beauty pick is the Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink, The Ultimate Red...why? “Not all mattes are equal. It looks different on everyone that wears it. Black Radiance lip glosses, though, have a good mix of colours, and if someone walks in for lip glosses, I take them to that section...”

#1 Maybelline Super Stay Full-Coverage Foundation

#2 Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Powder

#3 “Any variation or brand of mink lashes,” Dunbar suggests.

#4 Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink

#5 Maybelline SuperStay 24hr Ultimate Red Duo Lips