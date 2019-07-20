Summer Beauty Guide
We know the feeling: you're at your favourite beauty spot and don't know what to select – because there are so many options. If, like us, you've been in and out of Mirror Mirror JA, Fontana pharmacies islandwide, Discount Beauty Supplies & Salon Equipment, or have checked in with Kaelyn's Distributors Limited, you know the struggle. Our gift to you this summer is a total beauty guide from the people behind the counter, the merchandisers, who've assisted your Under the Dryer team with providing you with this summer's best-sellers.
Kaelyn's Distributors Managing Director Rudolph Thomas
Black Radiance has been on the shelves in Jamaica since 2017 and has been distributed by Kaelyn Distributors. “There's no other make-up brand in Jamaica that's outselling Black Radiance.” Why? UTD asked... “It's for “us”, it's affordable, and it works very well for all complexions.”
The brand provides at least six products that are in constant demand:
#1 Black Radiance Contour Palettes
#2 Black Radiance Waterproof Mascara
#3 Black Radiance Loose-Setting Powder aka Banana Powder
#4 Black Radiance Pressed Powder
#5 Black Radiance Perfect Tone Lip Gloss
#6 Black Radiance Bronzers
Chantal Gordon, sales representative at Discount Beauty Supplies & Salon Equipment
Gordon is puckered-over by the Cashmere, Sultry Pink and the collection of glitter lippies from the Black Radiance line. “The Maybelline Foundation is very smooth, provides a good finish, a good coverage, and doesn't make you sweat.”
#1 Foundations: Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Fit Me Foundation/Maybelline Super Stay Full Coverage Foundation
#2 Mascaras: Maybelline Total Temptation Mascara & Maybelline Big Shot Volum'Express Mascara
#3 Lipsticks: Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink
#4 Lip gloss: Black Radiance Perfect Tone Lip Gloss in Cashmere, Sultry Pink, and “all the Glitters”.
Daina Dyer, beauty officer at Fontana Pharmacy, Montego Bay
“With the heat this summer, no one wants a foundation that moves. The Super Stay sticks and stays, withstands the heat, and is available in a variety of shades. Plus it's offered at a good price point and is available at all Fontana branches or online at Fontana.com.” Dyer's honourable mention is the Black Radiance Brilliant Effects Lip Gloss.
#1 Aunt Jackie's Curl La La Defining Curl Custard Cream
#2 Sacha Cosmetics Fix It Setting Spray
#3 Maybelline Super Stay Full Coverage Foundation
#4 Black Radiance Brilliant Effects lip glosses
Stacey-Lee Dunbar, store manager at Mirror Mirror Jamaica
At Mirror Mirror Ja, some of the best-sellers include Maybelline foundations, Black Opal, Revlon, and Jordana products. Dunbar's top beauty pick is the Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink, The Ultimate Red...why? “Not all mattes are equal. It looks different on everyone that wears it. Black Radiance lip glosses, though, have a good mix of colours, and if someone walks in for lip glosses, I take them to that section...”
#1 Maybelline Super Stay Full-Coverage Foundation
#2 Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Powder
#3 “Any variation or brand of mink lashes,” Dunbar suggests.
#4 Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink
#5 Maybelline SuperStay 24hr Ultimate Red Duo Lips
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy