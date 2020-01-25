The Face Place: Where Glowing Skin is Always In!

With a few days left in the first month of the year, many are still scrambling to put those new year's resolutions in action. Top of the list of things to improve should be our skin. Whether revamping old routines or adding new products and techniques, we're leaving dull skin behind and embracing a glowing complexion for 2020! The Face Place principal Marie Hall-Smith shares how. (Warning: it gets a little prickly inside!)

Clinical Couture Designer Peels and Treatments

Catering to skin for over four decades, The Face Place takes a clinical approach to treating all skin types. For the new year, the top-notch salon has bolstered its already extensive menu with the addition of couture clinical treatments, designed to enhance cellular renewal. First up in the new roll-out is micro needling, a procedure that uses a bunch of tiny needles to puncture the first layer of skin, forcing it to generate new collagen. The results? Smoother, firmer, more toned skin. The Face Place ups the ante even more with the introduction of six herbal, natural and organic serums. Check them out below and find out which one is best suited for you.

Azalea – An oil-control soothing serum that helps to reduce acne breakouts, balances sebum secretion (oily-skinned girls understand the struggle!) and regulate the skin's pH balance without irritation or dehydration.

Hyaluronic Acid – An oil free natural moisturiser that has the ability to retain water to keep the skin smooth and wrinkle-free. NB: It's a cult favourite among the stars and can be found in the medicine cabinets of many a celeb.

Collagen Firming – A combination of multivitamins and amino acids that will regenerate natural collagen and restore elasticity while lifting and firming the skin.

Vital C – Derived from natural fruits, Vital C is a highly rich antioxidant with a nourishing complex for brightening, hyperpigmentation, evening skin tone and protecting from sun damage.

Gold EGF – This luxurious anti-aging serum extract was used by ancient Pharaohs for skin-nourishing benefits that tone and brighten skin.

Plant-based Stem Cells – Activate natural production of skin stem cells which immediately rejuvenate the skin by accelerating new skin cell formation.

Does it hurt?

Hall-Smith shares an emphatic no! “It is minimally invasive, not painful at all,” she said. The great thing is there is little to no down time. The Face Place managing director says, depending on skin sensitivity, it may take up to two days for redness to go away.

Microneedling may seem new, but is in fact an ancient Greek treatment. The procedure has been steadily gaining popularity, and now pharmaceutical brands are releasing microneedling do-it-at-home kits which have found favour with consumers. The big question is: should you get it done by an expert or start needling at home?

UTD suggests leaving it to the experts! At The Face Place, consultation precedes each treatment; each facial is customised to suit individual concerns.

Book appointments with trained aestheticians to achieve your 2020 #skingoals!

...also new at The Face Place are

...Tree Hut body treatments, made with certified shea butter! The Face Place body treatment menu now includes Coconut Lime, Moroccan Rose and Tropical Mango Scrubs and body butters from the Tree Hut which are also inclusive of vitamins A, E, F and antioxidants that when combined, restore the skin's barrier with hydration and protection while leaving it silky smooth, soft and eventoned. Your choice of Coconut Lime, Moroccan Rose or Tropical Mango exfoliants and body butters are used in a newly tailored Tree Hut body treatments.



The 60-minute treatment is guaranteed to leave your skin smoother, brighter and more hydrated! Tree Hut coconut lime, Moroccan Rose or Tropical Mango exfoliation is followed by a bamboo shower rinse and 30-minute rehydration with Coconut Lime, Moroccan Rose or Tropical Mango shea body butters.

Book with The Face Place by visiting their website thefaceplaceja.com or call them at (876) 929-8356/ 754-3923.