The Luminous Glow
Makeup by King Michi has been in operation for three years. Its principal make-up artist Jody-Ann Morgan, however, has a total of nine years' experience. Her fortune changed in 2010, the result of a telephone call advising her that she had won a make-up competition to work with a very popular photographer. “I thought it was a scam, and quickly dismissed the call. Days later, I discovered that my best friend, unbeknownst to me, had submitted my work! I was, in fact, the winner!”
The self-taught make-up artist is focused on attaining professional certification. “I have big plans ahead, but certification will make those a reality,” Morgan told Under The Dryer (UTD) .
Morgan, who swears by Irie Rock-Tea Tree & Witch Hazel, shares a few simple steps for a quick office look:
1. Cleanse and prep the skin.
2. Add foundation of choice.
3. Add concealer for highlight.
4. Contour the face.
5. Add eye shadow.
6. Add blush for highlight.
7. Add lipstick.
Jody-Ann Morgan (@Kingmichimua) can be found at: Shop #3, Beauty Village & Makeup Artistry located at Lipstick Plaza, 17 Congreve Park, Portmore.
Call: 876-889-7098
