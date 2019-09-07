The Power of the Pixie

As the well-known saying goes: “If it ain't broke, don't fix it.” But hairstylist Tanesha Barnett believes that 'fixing' things (even when they already work), every now and then, is a good idea too. That mindset led Barnett, Principal of Beauty Fetish by Tan, to the recently held Bronner Bros International Beauty Show in Atlanta, Georgia,the largest multicultural tradeshow in the United States.

Attending the show became a point of focus for Barnett as she was deliberating her professional growth and development. “After doing this without help for years, I decided to invest in myself as the business is not where I need it to be,” she told Under The Dryer (UTD). “One of the tricks that was reinforced [at the event] was the importance of investing in your craft.”

Barnett, formally trained at the HEART Trust/NTA Derrick Rochester Campus in Junction, St Elizabeth, is known for her hair-cutting skills, specifically her proficiency in pixie cuts. Perfecting the pixie is something she enjoys. “I love to bring a different vibe with my clients' hair,” she said.

Fresh off her return from Atlanta, Barnett is back to work and ready to put into practice all she has learnt. “I learned how important it is to have a great team and the importance of networking,” she informed. Barnett also flocked to fellow Jamaicans at the Bronner Bros. show. “I met Keyshia Ka'oir who's a savvy, serial hustler with many income streams... any ambitious woman would admire her. I was happy to see how well a fellow Jamaican has done for herself,” Barnett said.

Although versed in pixie cuts, Barnett can nevertheless execute any hairstyle. From making and installing lace-front and full lace braided wigs, styling sleek ponytails, to offering trendsetting blunt cuts, Beauty Fetish by Tan does it all.

The 'big chop' can be intimidating for some women, but pixie cuts can be freeing, and fun, she informed. Keep in mind that not all pixie cuts are created equal. Choose a stylist that will help you select the right length, colour and texture that is perfect for you. UTD concurs, if you've been considering a pixie, visit Tanesha Barnett, chief stylist at Beauty Fetish by Tan, Shop 32, Kings Plaza, 38 Constant Spring Rd, Kingston.